Moon, PA

rmusentrymedia.com

RMU students to relocate vehicles for the upcoming Conan Gray concert

Robert Morris students must relocate their vehicles in anticipation of Conan Gray’s concert at the UPMC Events Center on Thursday. Vehicles in the Patrick Henry and Washington Gravel lots must be moved to the Upper Massey Lot by 4 p.m. After Thursday at midnight, students can return their cars...
MOON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia crowned Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen

Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia was crowned the 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen at the state pageant held in Virginia in August. The Deer Lakes High School sophomore has participated in National American Miss pageants for six years and most recently competed in the age 13-15 bracket. She qualified for the state-level competition through an interview process, a personal introduction/formal wear component in which she gave a speech about her ambitions and community service.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
Moon, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Tribune-Review

Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees

There’s a disease wreaking havoc on beech trees in Pennsylvania. Beech leaf disease currently is found in all but two of the state’s 67 counties. Caused by microscopic nematodes, the disease infects native American beech trees and commonly planted European ones, said Mihail Kantor, an assistant research professor of nematology at Penn State. It is more harmful to younger trees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Donnie Iris
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOV 9

Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
WELLSBURG, WV
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week

A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rmusentrymedia.com

Police Blotter: 8/30/22-9/05/22

8/30/22: Lost Property: RMU Staff reported a lost office key. The case is closed. 8/30/22: Accident Involving Damage-Unattended Vehicle: A student reported their vehicle was hit in the Patrick Henry Lot. All pertinent information and pictures were obtained for insurance purposes. This case is closed. 8/31/22: Departmental Information: RMU Police...
MOON, PA
fox8tv.com

Heating Oil Prices

With October approaching, the air will start getting cooler and your thermostat will start rising. But with heating oil and electricity prices expected to remain high, some may struggle to pay their bills. “The worst thing that a customer can do is to be overwhelmed, take a bill, and shove...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

