Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
rmusentrymedia.com
RMU students to relocate vehicles for the upcoming Conan Gray concert
Robert Morris students must relocate their vehicles in anticipation of Conan Gray’s concert at the UPMC Events Center on Thursday. Vehicles in the Patrick Henry and Washington Gravel lots must be moved to the Upper Massey Lot by 4 p.m. After Thursday at midnight, students can return their cars...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia crowned Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen
Tessa Pagone of Gibsonia was crowned the 2022 National American Miss Pennsylvania Jr. Teen at the state pageant held in Virginia in August. The Deer Lakes High School sophomore has participated in National American Miss pageants for six years and most recently competed in the age 13-15 bracket. She qualified for the state-level competition through an interview process, a personal introduction/formal wear component in which she gave a speech about her ambitions and community service.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Coroner called to 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner’s office was called to a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Arona Road, near the Middletown Road area in Hempfield Township. PSP Greensburg is handling the investigation. This is a developing...
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees
There’s a disease wreaking havoc on beech trees in Pennsylvania. Beech leaf disease currently is found in all but two of the state’s 67 counties. Caused by microscopic nematodes, the disease infects native American beech trees and commonly planted European ones, said Mihail Kantor, an assistant research professor of nematology at Penn State. It is more harmful to younger trees.
A doctor and nurse battle for toss-up state House seat in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's another wide-open race for the state House of Representatives in this region, and it features a Democratic doctor and a Republican nurse.KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, who spoke with both candidates, explains why this race could help determine which party controls the House in Harrisburg.The 30th Legislative District is a new state House district with no incumbent, and it stretches from the Ohio River north through Franklin Park, McCandless and part of Hampton."It's an open seat, and I've been campaigning since February. What I've said to voters across the political spectrum is that this is the...
Lawrence County's COVID cases up 62.5%; Pennsylvania cases up 7.5%
New coronavirus cases increased 7.5% in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,183 cases. The previous week had 16,909 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of...
Local unclaimed vehicles up for auction
Several vehicles that have been impounded, then unclaimed, are now up for auction.
Travel alert: Long-term single-lane restrictions along Route 28 begin this week
More traffic delays are likely along Route 28 beginning Wednesday, when single-lane restrictions take effect near O’Hara and Aspinwall, PennDOT announced. Work will begin at 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes and is expected to be ongoing through mid-October. Restrictions will be in place from Exit 7 (Delafield Avenue...
billypenn.com
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
WTOV 9
Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
penncapital-star.com
Bill that would end Sunday ban on football and baseball passes Pa. House
Steelers and Eagles fans rejoice! Sunday night football could soon be legal in Pennsylvania. The state House passed a bill Monday that would repeal a nearly century-old law that makes it illegal to play football or baseball on a Sunday, except between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Violations are punishable by a $10 fine.
Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week
A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
rmusentrymedia.com
Police Blotter: 8/30/22-9/05/22
8/30/22: Lost Property: RMU Staff reported a lost office key. The case is closed. 8/30/22: Accident Involving Damage-Unattended Vehicle: A student reported their vehicle was hit in the Patrick Henry Lot. All pertinent information and pictures were obtained for insurance purposes. This case is closed. 8/31/22: Departmental Information: RMU Police...
fox8tv.com
Heating Oil Prices
With October approaching, the air will start getting cooler and your thermostat will start rising. But with heating oil and electricity prices expected to remain high, some may struggle to pay their bills. “The worst thing that a customer can do is to be overwhelmed, take a bill, and shove...
abc27.com
More new Pa. voters register as Dems; GOP poaching more Dems than vice-versa among party-switchers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Among new Pennsylvania voters who pick a party, more in 2022 have checked “D” than “R,” while among previously-registered voters, the Republican party has done a better job poaching Democrats than the reverse. Overall, Democrats have extended their lead among registered...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
Washington Examiner
Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?
Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
