Virginia State

NBC Washington

‘It's a Mess': Mudslide Next Door Threatens DC Resident's Home

A frustrated homeowner says her dream home in Washington D.C. has turned into a nightmare. Vicki Moore says her home on Franklin Street Northeast is slowly sinking, and the city isn’t doing anything to stop it. Since the church next door put a construction project on pause last year,...
WDBJ7.com

Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
NBC 29 News

Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
NBC Washington

Thieves Hit String of Jewelry Stores in Northern Virginia

Thieves armed with hammers have burglarized three jewelry stores in Northern Virginia in recent weeks — in one case strolling through a mall with their arms loaded with thousands in stolen merchandise. Police in Fairfax County are on the lookout for who’s responsible in the smash-and-grab burglaries. The...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
WTOP

DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle

A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
WLBT

Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
royalexaminer.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
NBC Washington

Oktoberfest: Where to Raise a Beer Stein in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Prost! The beer-fueled holiday Oktoberfest is being celebrated from Germany to the D.C. area and beyond. Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest festival — which always begins in mid-September and draws millions of visitors annually — dates back to a royal wedding in 1810. Since then, it’s evolved and spread around the globe.
NBC12

State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Department of Social Services is issuing a warning for EBT or P-EBT recipients. Scammers are targeting individuals who receive these benefits. The Dept. of Social Services says people will get text messages telling them to call or text a number that begins with “866″ and ends with “0486.” Once you do, they ask for your card number and pin so they can swipe all your benefits.
