Read full article on original website
Related
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
How this 'shy' Virginia woman had a photo with the Queen Mother shared globally
For one Colonial Heights woman, her death brought back a unique memory that also was shared around the world.
NBC Washington
‘It's a Mess': Mudslide Next Door Threatens DC Resident's Home
A frustrated homeowner says her dream home in Washington D.C. has turned into a nightmare. Vicki Moore says her home on Franklin Street Northeast is slowly sinking, and the city isn’t doing anything to stop it. Since the church next door put a construction project on pause last year,...
Over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia all rescued
Saturday, national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued the remaining 27 dogs of over 100 left on a Virginia property after the owner died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
NBC 29 News
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
NBC Washington
Thieves Hit String of Jewelry Stores in Northern Virginia
Thieves armed with hammers have burglarized three jewelry stores in Northern Virginia in recent weeks — in one case strolling through a mall with their arms loaded with thousands in stolen merchandise. Police in Fairfax County are on the lookout for who’s responsible in the smash-and-grab burglaries. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
WTOP
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
WLBT
Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
royalexaminer.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
NBC Washington
Oktoberfest: Where to Raise a Beer Stein in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Prost! The beer-fueled holiday Oktoberfest is being celebrated from Germany to the D.C. area and beyond. Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest festival — which always begins in mid-September and draws millions of visitors annually — dates back to a royal wedding in 1810. Since then, it’s evolved and spread around the globe.
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
Virginia Man Charged With Assaulting US Capitol Police Officer With Metal Barricade On Jan. 6
A pair of suspects from Virginia and Maryland became the 869th and 870th insurrectionists to be arrested and charged for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol last year. Springfield, Virginia resident Joseph Brody, 23, and Halethorpe, Maryland resident Paul Ewald Lovley, 23, were among five...
NBC12
State Dept. of Social Services warns of EBT, P-EBT scam
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Department of Social Services is issuing a warning for EBT or P-EBT recipients. Scammers are targeting individuals who receive these benefits. The Dept. of Social Services says people will get text messages telling them to call or text a number that begins with “866″ and ends with “0486.” Once you do, they ask for your card number and pin so they can swipe all your benefits.
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Comments / 1