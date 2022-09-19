ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC ‘Succession’ penthouse sells for $35M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMhSw_0i1oticC00

Not only is this a deluxe apartment in the sky, it’s also a penthouse that has appeared in the HBO series “Succession” — and now, away from the screen, it has a new owner.

This penthouse, perched on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards — which serves as the fictional home of the murderous, plotting and tortured son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) — has sold for $35 million , according to city property records.

The identity of the buyer isn’t known. Whoever it is, they aplty purchased it under a shell company named Sky Palace LLC.

The home originally asked $59 million, as Gimme Shelter reported in 2021. And beyond its screen appeal, the spread was also home to the city’s highest-perched terrace that was on the market at the time — hovering 920 feet above street level. (A $250 million Central Park Tower condo, which just hit the market , comes with a glass-enclosed terrace that’s even higher.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUX9c_0i1oticC00
Say hello to a private terrace that floats more than 900 feet above street level.
© Colin Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyRHF_0i1oticC00
Another view of the terrace.
© Colin Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bweYy_0i1oticC00
The great room.
© Colin Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNfjW_0i1oticC00
The property looks out to wide vistas.
© Colin Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MS2G1_0i1oticC00
The dining room with stunning city and water views.
© Colin Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESCyN_0i1oticC00
35 Hudson Yards.
Tim Fisher; for Related

Late last year, we reported this Hudson Yards penthouse, which at that time asked $54 million, would appear in multiple episodes of the show’s third season.

The five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home is a regal 10,171 square feet. It comes with a private elevator landing, ceiling heights that rise to 14 feet and French oak floors. A dining room has space for 12, while the corner kitchen comes with a breakfast bar.

What’s more, there’s a 1,000-square-foot great room with two fireplaces. And, thanks to the home’s altitude, it looks out to a corridor of views: the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, the East River Bridges and even the Atlantic Ocean.

New York Post

