NYC ‘Succession’ penthouse sells for $35M

Not only is this a deluxe apartment in the sky, it’s also a penthouse that has appeared in the HBO series “Succession” — and now, away from the screen, it has a new owner.

This penthouse, perched on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards — which serves as the fictional home of the murderous, plotting and tortured son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) — has sold for $35 million , according to city property records.

The identity of the buyer isn’t known. Whoever it is, they aplty purchased it under a shell company named Sky Palace LLC.

The home originally asked $59 million, as Gimme Shelter reported in 2021. And beyond its screen appeal, the spread was also home to the city’s highest-perched terrace that was on the market at the time — hovering 920 feet above street level. (A $250 million Central Park Tower condo, which just hit the market , comes with a glass-enclosed terrace that’s even higher.)

Say hello to a private terrace that floats more than 900 feet above street level. © Colin Miller

Another view of the terrace. © Colin Miller

The great room. © Colin Miller

The property looks out to wide vistas. © Colin Miller

The dining room with stunning city and water views. © Colin Miller

35 Hudson Yards. Tim Fisher; for Related

Late last year, we reported this Hudson Yards penthouse, which at that time asked $54 million, would appear in multiple episodes of the show’s third season.

The five-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home is a regal 10,171 square feet. It comes with a private elevator landing, ceiling heights that rise to 14 feet and French oak floors. A dining room has space for 12, while the corner kitchen comes with a breakfast bar.

What’s more, there’s a 1,000-square-foot great room with two fireplaces. And, thanks to the home’s altitude, it looks out to a corridor of views: the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, the East River Bridges and even the Atlantic Ocean.