Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
wfmynews2.com
'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard. This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home. 76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their...
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
Should you repair or replace your appliance?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?
How much does North Carolina spend for every prisoner behind bars?
The study says the money spent by the states’ corrections departments mostly goes toward prison operations and the salaries of correctional officers, with some states also paying for rehabilitation programs, drug treatment or juvenile justice plans.
wfmynews2.com
Veteran help wanted: 30+ employers hiring NC military and spouses
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Honoring our heroes goes well beyond Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July, especially in a state with more than 640,000 veterans -- an estimated 8% of the population -- who are highly desired the employee-focused jobs market. Circle Oct. 7 on the calendar --...
Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
Triad mausoleum littered with trash and cobwebs, daughter can't stand the smell: 2 Wants to Know
WALKERTOWN, N.C. — About every week or two Ann Barrett makes the short drive to Walkertown to visit the cemetery and spend time with her parents. Her mom and dad are both in the mausoleum on the grounds. “I miss them,” Barrett said. While she misses them, she...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
cbs17
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Durham families concerned about overflowing trash at McDougald Terrace
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Families at McDougald Terrace say they have been dealing with trash overflowing in the dumpsters at the Durham public housing complex for weeks. Families told CBS 17 on Tuesday that their dumpsters have not been emptied for weeks. Almost all of the dumpsters at McDougald...
Puppies found in suitcase now looking for a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."
WXII 12
Greensboro: Operation clear track
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
Winston-Salem council delays land sale in Happy Hill community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is conflicted over whether or not to sell a nine-acre lot in the Happy Hill area to the Arts Based School. “You never expect to have so much dissension over something that has the potential to do so much good in the neighborhood,” said Winston-Salem City Council member Annette […]
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
NC folks make ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 78-foot piece of North Carolina is headed to DC. This year, the Capitol Christmas tree will come from National Forests in our state and so will most of the ornaments. “These were done at an outreach event at the NC Zoo in Asheboro. It’s a...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Turn off your lights! These are the birds migrating through North Carolina right now
(WGHP) – It’s migration season! As we begin our transition from summer to winter, millions of birds migrate through the State of North Carolina, mainly under the cover of darkness. Bird migration season takes place from mid-August and lasts through the end of November. Lights out North Carolina Peak migration season is between Sept. 10 […]
triad-city-beat.com
A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester’s car in June. Now, she’s fighting to keep the clinic safe.
Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn’t that surprised.
Winston-Salem listed among cities with fastest growing rent prices
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices. Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place. The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release. “Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas […]
WFMY NEWS2
Comments / 5