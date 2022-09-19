ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
WFMY NEWS2

Should you repair or replace your appliance?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your fridge has a lifespan of about 10 to 20 years. When it comes to your stove, it can last 13-15 years, although gas ranges can last longer. It's one thing if the appliance just dies and you know you need a new one, but what if it's just acting up do you need to replace it or repair it?
wfmynews2.com

Veteran help wanted: 30+ employers hiring NC military and spouses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Honoring our heroes goes well beyond Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July, especially in a state with more than 640,000 veterans -- an estimated 8% of the population -- who are highly desired the employee-focused jobs market. Circle Oct. 7 on the calendar --...
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WFMY NEWS2

Puppies found in suitcase now looking for a new home

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four adorable black lab puppies haven't been at the Guilford County animal shelter long. It's how they got there – that's hard to believe. "Some good Samaritans were driving down the road and saw an old suitcase on the side of the road and thought it was moving. So they stopped, backed up, and saw a nose sticking out of one of the corners," Lisa Lee, assistant director at the Guilford County Animal Shelter said. "So they knew it was a puppy or kitten or something, so they unzipped the suitcase and found these four puppies inside."
WXII 12

Greensboro: Operation clear track

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In Guilford County, Greensboro police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. Drivers notice more officers stationed at the railroad tracks along East Market Street. This is to help educate drivers about the dangers of railroad crossings and trespassing laws. The DOT said people should...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem council delays land sale in Happy Hill community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is conflicted over whether or not to sell a nine-acre lot in the Happy Hill area to the Arts Based School. “You never expect to have so much dissension over something that has the potential to do so much good in the neighborhood,” said Winston-Salem City Council member Annette […]
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
triad-city-beat.com

A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester’s car in June. Now, she’s fighting to keep the clinic safe.

Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn’t that surprised.
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem listed among cities with fastest growing rent prices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem placed tenth in a list of cities with the fastest growing rent prices. Myrtle Beach was ranked just above Winston-Salem in ninth place. The list was compiled by apartment rental agency Dwellsy and shared in a news release. “Tucson, Arizona, tops the list,” said CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas […]
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

