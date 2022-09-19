Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspects who stole garden tools from Columbus religious center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing items from a Columbus religious center garage in August. On August 28 around 12:30 p.m., the suspects arrived at the location along East Cooke Road in a dark blue Chevy Avalanche pickup truck. The truck had stolen license plates, police said.
100th homicide after ‘parking spot’ argument
Suspect accused of stealing $25,000 worth of tools from Columbus landscape business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus landscaping business is out more than $25,000 after police said a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole hand and power tools. On Sept. 6, police said the suspect entered the property of a landscaping business in the 3700 block of Westerville Road.
Ohio man shot and killed in front of his family over a ‘parking spot’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. An officer at the […]
Columbus police: Suspect smashes through store door, steals RC cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of smashing through a business' windows to steal RC cars. Police said on Sept. 7, the male suspect smashed the glass front door of a hobby shop on the 5700 block of Emporium Square. Once inside the...
Man found shot in parking lot dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died. Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane. There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the […]
High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
Suspect in deadly Short North beating appears in court, second suspect at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the suspects wanted for murder in a deadly beating outside a Short North bar appeared in court Thursday morning. Columbus police arrested Dwayne Cummings, 28, on Wednesday and booked him into the Franklin County jail. He is one of the two men accused in the brutal beating death of Gregory Coleman.
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Man killed in north Columbus shooting, city hits over 100 homicides for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night. Officers responded to the shots fired complaint in the area of Parkford Lane around 11:15 p.m. While en route, they were directed to Harvester Lane to search for a person who had been shot.
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
AD in Bloom-Carroll Battery Case Previously Faced Suspension
Both the Ohio Department of Education and a local school district previously took action against Chad Little, the Bloom-Carroll High School athletic director now charged with a sex crime. Fairfield County deputies arrested Little, 45, on two felony counts of sexual battery against a student, according to a criminal complaint...
Deadly south Linden shooting sees woman named as suspect
ABOVE: Video of previous coverage on the fatal shooting of Shomari F. Little on Sept. 10. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old woman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. On Monday, Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes in connection with the shooting death of […]
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
