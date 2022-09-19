Read full article on original website
Celtic Classic 2022: Bethlehem set for upcoming weekend of haggis, cabers and tartans
Now that the fall season has officially arrived, it’s time for the Lehigh Valley’s sons and daughters of Erin to turn their attention to the most Irish/Welsh/Scottish weekend on the region’s calendar. The Celtic Cultural Alliance routinely throws one heck of a party for the Celtic Classic...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever
New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
Big changes coming to Allentown’s 2022 Halloween parade. Is Lights in the Parkway next?
A new administration is overhauling the 2022 Allentown Halloween Parade and is also taking a look at the city’s Christmastime Lights in the Parkway. Billed as one of the oldest Halloween parades in the country, the Allentown parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, but returned in 2021, albeit with a steeper price tag.
College football roundup: Parkland’s Bartholomew kicks East Stroudsburg to 1st victory
East Stroudsburg University won its first game of the season on Saturday with a huge assist from two Parkland High School graduates on the Warriors roster. Senior kicker Devin Bartholomew tied a school record with five field goals to go with an extra point, which came after another former Trojan, wide receiver John Siggins, scored ESU’s lone touchdown in a 22-7 victory at Seton Hill. If you’re counting, Bartholomew and Siggins accounted for all 22 points.
Girls soccer rankings: Moravian Academy joins the Colonial League shuffle
It’s hard to separate the top girls soccer teams in the Colonial League this season. Northwestern handed Palmerton its first loss on Wednesday night after the Tigers tied Southern Lehigh on Saturday and fell to Moravian Academy last Thursday.
1 new addition to 2nd boys soccer rankings of 2022
One week removed from our first boys soccer rankings of the season and there’s no change in the top half of our top 10. Emmaus and Parkland solidified their spots atop the rankings with big wins over Allentown Central Catholic and Northampton, respectively. Northwestern Lehigh remains the only unbeaten...
Don Juan Mex Grill owners to open Southern-inspired eatery in Easton
EASTON, Pa. — A pair of Lehigh Valley restaurateurs are expanding their tasty empire on Easton’s College Hill. Husband and wife Juan and Melanie Martinez, who own and operate five Don Juan Mex Grill locations in the Lehigh Valley, on Thursday plan to open an American eatery, Miss Jackson’s Kitchen, at 201 McCartney St.
Central Catholic girls soccer hands Easton 1st loss of season in convincing fashion
Allentown Central Catholic girls soccer team’s last game was against unbeaten Emmaus and resulted in a 0-0 tie on Thursday. The Vikettes faced another undefeated opponent on Tuesday night and this time the defending PIAA Class 2A champion put on a scoring display. Sophomore midfielder/forward Dee McMullen scored two...
Hundreds of Jahan Dotson supporters will head from the Nazareth area to his NFL game Sunday
Jahan Dotson had graduated from Nazareth Area High School and was headed to Penn State University as a highly touted recruit. He didn’t have to visit the local kids playing football for the Nazareth Clippers. But Dotson joined the other recent Nazareth Area football grads to meet with the...
Northwestern girls soccer continues bounce back, sends Palmerton into loss column
After the Northwestern girls soccer team won six games in a row, the Tigers ran into a little trouble with a 1-0 loss to Moravian Academy on Thursday and then a 0-0 tie against Southern Lehigh on Saturday. The Tigers are back on track this week, posting a 3-0 road...
Lehigh Valley weather: Stormy then chilly as fall arrives with an early visit from October
With autumn to arrive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the seasonal change will be evident over the next two days as it will feel like fall rather than late summer, forecasts show. There were rumbles and raindrops about 6 a.m. Thursday in Easton. A cold front will push south and east across the area, EPAWA Weather Consulting and the National Weather Service say.
LANTA’s 50th anniversary a crossroads for the Lehigh Valley public bus service
For five decades, Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses have crisscrossed the Lehigh Valley, a lifeline for workers, lower income residents, people with disabilities, students and senior citizens. “We are essential,” said Armand Greco, who served as LANTA’s executive director from 1977 to 2014. On its 50th...
Forum on sustainable warehouse development coming to Lafayette College
An organization that advocates for environmentally friendly building construction will host a forum Friday on warehouse development with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Green Building United will lead a series of workshops on sustainable design and construction from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Rockwell Integrated Science Center at Lafayette College in Easton.
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
Hille making good things happen all over field for Phillipsburg football
Connor Hille came into his senior football season at Phillipsburg set at three spots: a co-captain; tight end; and outside linebacker. Or make that four: special teams too. Three games in, all wins, Hille has excelled at being a co-captain and has been terrific at tight end and on specials.
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
Proposal for former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem forwarded to full Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
The medical-office building component of development at the former Martin Tower site is up for review Thursday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The 53-acre site, to be called Tower Place, may be the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem. On Tuesday, an LVPC committee moved...
Becahi football’s Terry playing for his late father while handling adversity on and off the field
Rahmel “Mel” Terry wears his motivation clearly while on the practice field at Bethlehem Catholic. While some of his teammates sport flashier designs, the message on the Terry’s exposed back plate simply reads “RIP DAD.”
Five years after fatal hit-and-run, family opens Allentown cafe in memory of loved one
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A family is turning heartbreak into an uplifting business venture in downtown Allentown. Carlos Marrero, with help from his mother, Iris Gonzalez, on Tuesday cut the ribbon for his new walk-up eatery, Ms. Velvet’s Café, at 239 N. Fourth St. The breakfast and lunch...
