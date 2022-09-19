With autumn to arrive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the seasonal change will be evident over the next two days as it will feel like fall rather than late summer, forecasts show. There were rumbles and raindrops about 6 a.m. Thursday in Easton. A cold front will push south and east across the area, EPAWA Weather Consulting and the National Weather Service say.

EASTON, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO