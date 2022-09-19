ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever

New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
College football roundup: Parkland’s Bartholomew kicks East Stroudsburg to 1st victory

East Stroudsburg University won its first game of the season on Saturday with a huge assist from two Parkland High School graduates on the Warriors roster. Senior kicker Devin Bartholomew tied a school record with five field goals to go with an extra point, which came after another former Trojan, wide receiver John Siggins, scored ESU’s lone touchdown in a 22-7 victory at Seton Hill. If you’re counting, Bartholomew and Siggins accounted for all 22 points.
1 new addition to 2nd boys soccer rankings of 2022

One week removed from our first boys soccer rankings of the season and there’s no change in the top half of our top 10. Emmaus and Parkland solidified their spots atop the rankings with big wins over Allentown Central Catholic and Northampton, respectively. Northwestern Lehigh remains the only unbeaten...
Don Juan Mex Grill owners to open Southern-inspired eatery in Easton

EASTON, Pa. — A pair of Lehigh Valley restaurateurs are expanding their tasty empire on Easton’s College Hill. Husband and wife Juan and Melanie Martinez, who own and operate five Don Juan Mex Grill locations in the Lehigh Valley, on Thursday plan to open an American eatery, Miss Jackson’s Kitchen, at 201 McCartney St.
Lehigh Valley weather: Stormy then chilly as fall arrives with an early visit from October

With autumn to arrive just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the seasonal change will be evident over the next two days as it will feel like fall rather than late summer, forecasts show. There were rumbles and raindrops about 6 a.m. Thursday in Easton. A cold front will push south and east across the area, EPAWA Weather Consulting and the National Weather Service say.
