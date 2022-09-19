Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (September 12-17)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-17 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 26th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Xavier Ahrens, Curtis football (4A): The Vikings sophomore scored four touchdowns - two on offense at wide receiver and a pair of interception returns at safety for scores (84, 35 yards) in a win over Bethel.

Brock Beaner, Anacortes football (2A): Rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and had three sacks and a forced fumble in the team's win against Archbishop Murphy.

Skyler Cassel, West Valley of Yakima football (4A) : The senior posted his third consecutive 300-yard passing performance - 18-of-25, 325 yards, four touchdowns - in a 4A CBBN victory over Davis.

Cruize Corvin, Lakes boys cross country (3A) : The Lancers’ senior won his hometown invitational - the Fort Steilacoom Invitational - with a 5K-winning time of 15:01, just ahead of Sehome’s Zack Munson (15:09). It is also the top mark in the state this fall.

Malachi Durant, Puyallup football (4A): Provided half of Puyallup's scoring, hauling in two touchdowns in the Vikings' 28-7 win over South Kitsap.

Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville girls volleybal l (2B) : Was dominant as a facilitator (19 assists) and attacker (19 kills) in four-set victory over Odessa.

Katelyn Galloway, Stadium girls cross country (3A) : The sophomore captured the title at the PLU Invitational with a 5K-winning time of 18:09.8, which is the second-fastest mark in the state this flal.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln of Tacoma football (3A): A career day for Johnson on the ground led to 303 yards rushing (22 carries) and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 207 yards to help lead the fifth-ranked Abes over Camas.

Trey Leckner, Glacier Peak football (4A): Simply unstoppable against Ferndale as he scored a touchdown every time he caught the ball with five receptions for five touchdowns and 210 yards.

Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic girls cross country (1A) : The senior won the Meriwether Classic in Oregon with a 5K time of 17:46.8, which also is the best mark in Washington in 2022.

Brady McKelheer, Eastside Catholic football (3A) : Passed for 295 yards and a program-record six touchdowns in just over a half as the Crusaders downed Bishop Blanchet in a Metro League game.

Evan Mendez, Fort Vancouver football (2A) : The wide receiver had a huge day - eight receptions, 199 yards, and the game-winning 24-yard touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining as the final of three scores that ended the school's losing streak, dating back to 2019.

Emma Orthel, Shorecrest girls soccer (3A): Scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Archbishop Murphy that snapped the Wildcats' 33-game win streak.

Brayden Platt, Yelm football (3A): He'll keep making this list until someone stops him and that hasn't happened yet as he scored five touchdowns, including one on a school-record 97-yard run, in yet another Yelm victory.

Josh Perez, Toppenish football: The Wildcats quarterback passed for three touchdowns (and 180 yards), ran for three scores and accounted for four of those scores in a six-minute span that secured a victory over Mount Baker.

Jalen Salavea, Skyview football (4A): Big defensive day with two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown, in the Storm's upset win over No. 10 Bothell.

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge football (4A): In arguably the school's biggest win ever over No. 6 Sumner, the junior threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Jaguars in the 4A SPSL race.

Blake Springer, Monroe football (3A): He's a big reason the Bearcats are rolling early this season with his latest showing of 334 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Trenton Swanson, Camas football (4A): The Papermakers' wide receiver was a handful with 11 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the team's loss to Lincoln of Tacoma.

Jace Villers, Auburn Riverside football (3A): A little bit of defense never hurt - and Villers had a fumble recovery and pick-6 in the Ravens' 43-0 win shutout of Thomas Jefferson.