Power of the Community returns to Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley is excited to welcome the public back to the Power of the Community event this week.

The program is happening in person for the first time in two years.

The Power of the Community will feature food from 20 different restaurants in the Clay County Area. There will also be a live auction and a silent auction, which is already underway online through Thursday evening.

Money raised by the event goes to the Success By 6 program which promotes early childhood development so that children are ready to succeed when they enter kindergarten.

“One of the most beloved programs of (Success by 6) is Real Men Read, which sends male mentors into the kindergarten classrooms in all six of our counties and they get to read to those kindergartners five times a year,” Danielle Isbell, the Director of Resource Development for the UWWV said. “Those kindergartners get to take home a book to their home library as well.”

The Power of the Community will be held Thursday, September 22 at North Clay Middle School. Doors open at 5:30 with dinner served at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by calling the United Way at 812-235-6287.

For more information, or to participate in the silent auction visit the UWWV website here . Bidding for the auction remains open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

