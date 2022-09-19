Jimmie “Jim” Ray Sweat, 78, Pattonsburg, Mo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Jim was born on January 8th, 1944 at home in rural Pattonsburg, Missouri to Frankie and Mae Sweat. He graduated high school in 1962 from Pattonsburg High School and shortly thereafter in 1963 married the love of his life, Pamela Simpson. To this union, two children were born, a son, Jamie, and a daughter, JoBeth. One of Jim’s greatest joys in life were his two grandchildren who affectionately called him “Poops”.

