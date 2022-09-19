Read full article on original website
Funeral Service: Teresa Casey
A memorial service for Unionville resident Teresa Casey will be on September 26th at 7 o’clock at night at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. There will be no visitation. Teresa Casey died September 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. She was 67.
Obituary & Services: Jimmie “Jim” Ray Sweat
Jimmie “Jim” Ray Sweat, 78, Pattonsburg, Mo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital. Jim was born on January 8th, 1944 at home in rural Pattonsburg, Missouri to Frankie and Mae Sweat. He graduated high school in 1962 from Pattonsburg High School and shortly thereafter in 1963 married the love of his life, Pamela Simpson. To this union, two children were born, a son, Jamie, and a daughter, JoBeth. One of Jim’s greatest joys in life were his two grandchildren who affectionately called him “Poops”.
Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Payne
Carole Jean Payne, 85, St. Joseph, MO (formerly of Trenton, MO) passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at a St. Joseph, MO nursing home. She was born on March 11, 1937, in Albany, Missouri the daughter of Glenn and Virginia (Dills) Miller. On January 3, 1955, she married Lloyd Dale Payne in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death.
Obituary & Services: Verla Maxine Hibner
Verla Maxine Hibner was born March 13, 1932, to Clarence R. and Cora (Henley) Hibner at their home in Caldwell County. She lived a full 90 years, passing away on September 18, 2022. Verla was baptized on November 17, 1946, at the Braymer Baptist Church. She graduated from Braymer High...
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Results of events and activities announced at Gallatin Chautauqua
Gallatin’s Chautauqua, despite the rain on Saturday, attracted 59 entries for a car show. The top entry came from Bryce Terry with a 1961 Impala. Judged to have the best paint was Al Stantucci with a 2012 Challenger. The People’s choice award went to Syd Terry with a 1955 Chevy pickup. Entry fees raised $856 as a benefit for the Daviess County nutrition site.
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
Calamity Jane Days Car Show officials announce winners
There were 72 entries in the car show held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Calamity Jane days in Princeton. 1st Place: Terry and Diana Raines, Spickard, MO 1925 Ford Model. 1st Place: Cole Septic, Trenton, MO 1956 Chevy Bel- Air. 2nd Place: Ben Woodson, Trenton, MO 1959 Chev impala.
Winners of 5K run in Gallatin announced
A 5K run was one of the events held on Saturday during the Gallatin Chautauqua. Winners have been announced in the men’s and women’s divisions. The top three placings in the men’s division were won by Gabriel Hacking, Paul Chapman, and Landon Corwin. The first through third...
Audio: Grundy County United Way kicks off fundraising in October
The Grundy County United Way will kick off its fundraising next month to benefit 10 nonprofits in the county. United Way will sell Hy-Vee coupon cards at the entry of the store in Trenton during October. United Way Secretary Denise Hamilton says there will also be tenderloin sales at Hy-Vee on October 7th with noon and evening sales. More information is to come on the tenderloin sales.
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
Chillicothe Police Department to play the Chillicothe Fire Department in Battle of the Badges
The Chillicothe Police Department will play the Chillicothe Fire Department in the Sixth Annual City of Chillicothe Battle of the Badges. The charity softball game will be held at the blue field at Danner Park on October 1st at 5:30 pm. Free will donations will be accepted to watch the...
Six Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Mercer Authorities Searching for Vehicle Stolen from Princeton
Mercer County authorities are looking for information on a vehicle stolen from Princeton. The Mercer County Sheriff’s office says the vehicle is described as a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with a large dent in the rear passenger door on the drivers side with Missouri plate number RA1-D9P. It is believed...
Dream Factory to host Rhonda Vincent concert in 2023
The Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri will present Rhonda Vincent in concert next year as a fundraiser. Sunday Mornin’ Singin’ Live will be held at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on September 7th, 2023. Doors will open at 6 pm, and the concert will start at 7 pm. Tickets will cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Funds raised will go toward granting dreams for children.
Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to hold banquet in Trenton
The Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold a banquet in Trenton on September 24th. Doors will open at the Rock Barn at 5:30 in the evening, and the meal will be served at 7 pm. Tickets cost $50 per person or $65 per couple. Jakes tickets for attendees 17 years old and younger cost $25 each. Tickets include the meal and National Wild Turkey Federation membership.
Missouri woman injured after car strikes semi's trailer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Melysa E. Olney, 30, Stanberry, was northbound on Highway 752 south of Interstate 229 in St. Joseph. The car crossed the...
