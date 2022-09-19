Read full article on original website
thebrag.com
Lil Baby caught partying hours before cancelling Vancouver show
Rapper Lil Baby cancelled his show in Vancouver claiming tour exhaustion, but new images show him partying hours before the concert. Okay, we’ve all had days where we’ve called out sick from work when all we did was laze around and watch TV. We get it – but we’re pretty sure no one was lining up to see us perform less than 24 hours later, or that our absence would cause a riot. Lil Baby, apparently, did not get the memo.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Blames Festival No-Show On His Body ‘Shutting Down’ - But Party Video Suggests Otherwise
Lil Baby cited his body “completely shutting down” as the reason for canceling his headlining set at Vancouver’s BreakOut Festival over the weekend, but he was spotted partying in a club less than 24 hours earlier. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories to address the...
BBC
Lil Baby: Arrests over Vancouver Breakout Festival chaos
Lil Baby sparked chaos when he dropped out of a Canadian music festival's headline slot at the last minute. The rapper's set was pulled just 30 minutes before the end of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver, with organisers explaining the 27-year-old was unwell. Videos online appear to show chaotic scenes...
Complex
Lil Baby Fans Riot After Festival Cancellation, Rapper Apologizes
A riot erupted at Vancouver’s Breakout Festival on Sunday after it was announced that headliner Lil Baby would not be performing. According to festival organizers, the Quality Control rapper canceled his performance because he was “too sick to perform.” Videos posted on social media show festival-goers destroying tents, throwing garbage, and breaking equipment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
urbanbellemag.com
Yung Joc Claps Back at Backlash from LHHATL Fans Amid Baby News
Yung Joc is caught up in a lot of drama on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans had a lot to say on social media after the recent episode aired. On the current season, a lot of focus has been placed on Yung Joc. As he was preparing to marry Kendra Robinson, accusations were made. Meda, one of Spice’s friends, claimed she hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When asked about the most recent alleged tryst, Meda originally claimed that they allegedly last hooked up back in 2019. However, when Kendra called up Meda for answers, Meda said the last time was allegedly back in 2017. Regardless, Kendra said that the dates are still time periods when she was in a serious relationship with Joc. So Joc had some explaining to do. She also said she’d annul the marriage if Joc did any of the things he’s been accused of.
NME
Little Dragon team up with JID on breezy new single ‘Stay’
Little Dragon have collaborated with JID on new song ‘Stay’, the first track on their new EP ‘Opening The Door’. Check it out below. The new song from the Swedish pop group and the Atlanta rapper is a breezy, funk-tinged track and follows previous single ‘Frisco’, marking the band’s first new material since 2021 EP ‘Drifting Out’.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison
Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Everything To Know About Netflix Spin-Off Series
The love affair with Bridgerton is going from strength to strength! After Season 3 was given the greenlight last year, a spin-off of the beloved Netflix series, called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was given the go-ahead as well and may see its first tease at the streaming giant’s highly-anticipated fan event Tudum on Saturday (September 24)!
HipHopDX.com
Future Takes Cue From JAY-Z & Kanye West In ‘I’m Dat N-gga’ Video
Future takes a page out of JAY-Z and Kanye West’s book in his new video for “I’m Dat N-gga.”. Channeling Jay and Ye’s 2011 Watch The Throne hit “N-ggas In Paris,” the Freebandz boss hits up the French capital in the Leff-directed visual, which debuted on Tuesday (September 20).
