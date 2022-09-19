ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Arman Ali Doldron
2d ago

I guess only one religion is important to the city and world.... Never seen an outrage for crimes against any other religious group...

The Jewish Press

Yeshiva University’s LGBTQ Club Offers a Compromise – for Now

The Yeshiva University LGBTQ Club Pride Alliance on Wednesday accepted YU’s request for a stay on a court ruling ordering it to recognize the club, to avoid the school’s threatened freeze of all club activities on campus. The statement from YU Pride Alliance read: “The YU Pride Alliance...
CBS New York

Police: 2 women hurt in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station. Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked. Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Tom Handy

New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-American

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has bussed about 2,500 migrants from Texas to New York since August 1 which he considered a sanctuary city. New York City has the right to shelter law so by law they have to house the immigrants who arrive in the city. Other immigrants who have arrived pushed the tipping point for the city which caused them to open a welcome center this past week to handle the influx of new arrivals.
City Limits

The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept

The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
CBS New York

Woman shot in head in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams’ public schedules tell a lot – but not nearly as much as they should

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office released six months of detailed public schedules Friday afternoon, shining some more light on how the city’s chief executive spends his working hours. But the calendar entries fall short of even the bare minimum of transparency – providing far less information than was released by Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio – reflecting an administration that has resisted revealing too much to the public.
PIX11

Dozens ask for gun possession cases to be thrown out: DA Bragg

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been nearly three months since the landmark Supreme Court decision striking down a longstanding New York gun safety law. The law required gun license applicants to prove why they needed to carry concealed weapons in public places. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that since the decision, dozens of motions […]
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
thesource.com

Mayor Eric Adams Says NYC May Take Legal Action Against Texas

Mayor Eric Adams says New York City may take legal action against Texas over the busloads of illegal immigrants being sent to the city. Mayor Adams says with no advance notice and no permission, Texas has bused at least 2500 illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, a sanctuary city, since May. He told CNN’s “State of the Union” it’s creating a humanitarian crisis in the city and is no way to treat other municipalities. Adams called the “humanitarian crisis” a situation that requires coordination on the federal, state, and local level.
CBS New York

The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
