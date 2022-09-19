Read full article on original website
Arman Ali Doldron
2d ago
I guess only one religion is important to the city and world.... Never seen an outrage for crimes against any other religious group...
NBC New York
NYC ShopRite Employee in Rudy Giuliani Back ‘Pat' to Get Off Scot-Free: Attorneys
The ShopRite employee charged with patting Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island supermarket this summer -- a pat that the former New York City Republican mayor had said knocked him forward "as if a boulder hit me" -- looks likely to get off scot-free, his lawyers indicated Thursday.
New York City synagogues under tight security ahead of Jewish High Holy Days
Synagogues will be under tight security in New York City with the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as the city grapples with a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.
The Jewish Press
Yeshiva University’s LGBTQ Club Offers a Compromise – for Now
The Yeshiva University LGBTQ Club Pride Alliance on Wednesday accepted YU’s request for a stay on a court ruling ordering it to recognize the club, to avoid the school’s threatened freeze of all club activities on campus. The statement from YU Pride Alliance read: “The YU Pride Alliance...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
Police: 2 women hurt in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station. Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked. Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-American
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has bussed about 2,500 migrants from Texas to New York since August 1 which he considered a sanctuary city. New York City has the right to shelter law so by law they have to house the immigrants who arrive in the city. Other immigrants who have arrived pushed the tipping point for the city which caused them to open a welcome center this past week to handle the influx of new arrivals.
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept
The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
Woman shot in head in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams’ public schedules tell a lot – but not nearly as much as they should
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office released six months of detailed public schedules Friday afternoon, shining some more light on how the city’s chief executive spends his working hours. But the calendar entries fall short of even the bare minimum of transparency – providing far less information than was released by Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio – reflecting an administration that has resisted revealing too much to the public.
Liberal cities crying foul over Abbott, DeSantis migrant transports have record of bussing out homeless
Some liberal cities that have in recent weeks been crying foul over moves by Republican governors to bus migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions across the country have themselves used buses to transport homeless people out of their cities. Texas and Arizona have bussed more than 10,000 illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C.,...
Early Addition: Top NYPD officer blames 'the media' for making people think the subway is more dangerous than it is
Because subway crime is down, here are your early links: Chris Redd leaving SNL, a chess cheater, and more. [ more › ]
Dozens ask for gun possession cases to be thrown out: DA Bragg
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been nearly three months since the landmark Supreme Court decision striking down a longstanding New York gun safety law. The law required gun license applicants to prove why they needed to carry concealed weapons in public places. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that since the decision, dozens of motions […]
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
NBC New York
‘Our Hearts Break:' Young Woman Seeking Asylum Takes Own Life in NYC Shelter, Mayor Says
An asylum seeker took her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, lamenting the tragedy that befell the woman he says came to the United States in search of a better life. Hundreds of asylum seekers like her have been coming to New York...
'I'm done': Rikers officers quitting in record numbers
Some officers tell 7 On Your Side Investigates they may have custody of the inmates but they're losing control and now city leaders are debating whether to eliminate a form of discipline used inside the jail.
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
thesource.com
Mayor Eric Adams Says NYC May Take Legal Action Against Texas
Mayor Eric Adams says New York City may take legal action against Texas over the busloads of illegal immigrants being sent to the city. Mayor Adams says with no advance notice and no permission, Texas has bused at least 2500 illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, a sanctuary city, since May. He told CNN’s “State of the Union” it’s creating a humanitarian crisis in the city and is no way to treat other municipalities. Adams called the “humanitarian crisis” a situation that requires coordination on the federal, state, and local level.
The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats
NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing:
