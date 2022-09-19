The Arlington County Board voted Saturday to accept a donation of land that will become an addition to the county’s park system. The parcel that has been offered to the county is 40,024 square feet, subdivided from the lot of a home located near Marymount University and the intersection of 26th Street N. and N. Wakefield Street. The Terborgh parcel, as it is being called, is also located near the 44-acre Zachary Taylor Park and is adjacent to the Donaldson Run Trail.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO