Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

Biz Talk: Call for applications for the inaugural Arlington REV Awards!

This article was written by Sindy Yeh, Senior Business Ambassador for Arlington Economic Development. For the past seven years, Arlington Economic Development (AED) has recognized the fastest-growing companies in Arlington with the Fast Four Awards. The Fast Four Awards honor Arlington companies that have achieved significant revenue growth over a three-year period.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington event calendar highlights (Sept. 19-25)

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Pets, park, pedestrians present problems for planned apartment towers in Crystal City. Jo DeVoe Today at 1:30pm. Dog poop, a lackluster park...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
630 WMAL

Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today

The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
arlnow.com

Should Arlington County change its form of government?

The Arlington County and School boards would be more competitive and diverse if they were bigger, better-paid and elected via ranked-choice voting, says a group of community leaders and former elected officials. For about two years, members of the Arlington County Civic Federation Task Force in Government and Election Reform...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
arlnow.com

Clarendon Day and other local events are back this weekend, which means road closures

A number of in-person events are back in Arlington this weekend after extended pandemic-related hiatuses. With those, though, comes road closures. Clarendon Day is returning this Saturday (Sept. 24) for the first time since 2019. One of Arlington’s largest street festivals, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include music, food, vendors, and art.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

County Board OKs donation of land near the Donaldson Run Trail

The Arlington County Board voted Saturday to accept a donation of land that will become an addition to the county’s park system. The parcel that has been offered to the county is 40,024 square feet, subdivided from the lot of a home located near Marymount University and the intersection of 26th Street N. and N. Wakefield Street. The Terborgh parcel, as it is being called, is also located near the 44-acre Zachary Taylor Park and is adjacent to the Donaldson Run Trail.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter

After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Metro Will Soon Stop at New Silver Line Stations—Without Passengers

More than eight years after the first portion of Metro’s Silver Line opened for service, railcars will finally begin running to new six new stops in early October. One caveat: There won’t be any passengers onboard. The initial rides on the Silver Line’s new stretch are simply a test, designed to ensure the rail system meets safety requirements, reports WTOP.
RESTON, VA
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington continues moving away from ground-floor-retail edict

Arlington County Board members continue to drive the final stakes into the heart of a one-time local-government policy to force retail uses onto the ground floors of residential and commercial buildings. Board members on Sept. 17 approved a switch from requiring retail uses to accepting “retail-equivalent” in a number of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Cox technician dies after crashing into powerline in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a man died on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane Monday afternoon. Officials said the man, who is a Cox Communications technician, was operating a bucket truck and struck a powerline. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

