WWE

Mike Willett
3d ago

that's one thing I disagree with him on. iys wrestling blood if used correctly and not over done like they do in aew could be great. I'm not saying all the time but when the story calls for it I dont see the problem with it.

Danielle
2d ago

Thank you for putting this issue to bed.I know some fans like it, fortunately from what I hear AEW does this all the time so feel free to watch them. Speaking of AEW, I tried watching after CM Punk signed… I knew not to make snap judgements on my first show.The next week I tuned in, it was the longest two hours I’ve ever experienced.The next week I tuned in…. Report card time: Everyone is in a faction, I’m not only supposed to keep track of the wrestler names but also faction names. Some had 5 members or was it 6.The fight just to get air time must be exhausting. That just isn’t sustainable, but maybe they’ll have a Chainsaw match just in time for Halloween.

The Spun

Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News

Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News

That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming

The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
WWE
Triple H
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
VIDEO GAMES
stillrealtous.com

Former AEW Star Reportedly Wanted To Go Back To WWE

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and in 2021 the company parted ways with former NXT Champion Malakai Black. Shortly after his WWE release Black made his way to AEW where he went on to form to House of Black stable. However, it was...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match

Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Rare Stipulation Set For WWE Extreme Rules Grudge Match

That’s a big match. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling. It might be over a championship or something personal but there is often a lot of violence involved. This can often include some kind of a special gimmick or stipulation to take the feud to another level. It has worked for years and now it is happening again with a stipulation we do not see very often.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GOLF
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one

Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt Reunion?

Back to the old one? Finding the right character is one of the most important things that a wrestler can do. Having the wrong presentation can doom a wrestler’s potential from the get go, but sometimes there are changes made after someone has been around for awhile. That means an adjustment might need to be made, and now the seeds for such a change could have been planted.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Match

The Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley United States Title match that opened the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw" has been widely praised on social media. The match was filled with near falls and creative counter maneuvers, especially the spot where Rollins turned Lashley's Spear attempt into a pedigree. There was also a spot in the match where Lashley blocked a Stomp attempt from Rollins only to power up and clothesline his opponent out of the ring!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam

Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
WWE

