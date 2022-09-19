Read full article on original website
Community Action Meeting aims to get 2,000 students enrolled in South Bend Public Schools
There are more than 3-thousand students living in South Bend school boundaries but going to non-public schools. They're bringing with them potentially 20-million dollars worth of funding. WSBT went to tonight's Community Action Meeting where education leaders hoped to bring at least some of those students back. Their goal is...
Edwardsburg parents speak out at school board meeting
A group of Edwardsburg parents are frustrated and speaking out to school board members and the superintendent. Monday at the Edwardsburg high school, a divisive abstinence-only sex education presenter spoke on abortion, birth control, and STDs. Parents say they were never notified this event was happening. Tuesday night’s special school...
Oregon-Davis Junior-Senior High School students hold walkout regarding safety
HAMLET, Ind. (WSBT) — A group of students at Oregon-Davis Junior-Senior High School took part in a walk-out today, over concerns of violence and safety. Parents and students say a 12-year-old is making threats in the school. They also claim there was an incident on a bus where the...
The Art Depot opens at Elkhart High School
Elkhart Community Schools unveils a brand new after-school youth center. It’s called “The Art Depot,” and it’s located inside Elkhart High School. The space was designed and renovated by students. It offers an Art Café, student lounge, art studios, and a hope this space creates a...
Four Winds Field hosts CPR training for eighth graders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of eighth graders getting a chance to learn a valuable and potentially life-saving skill today. Four Winds Field hosted students from South Bend Schools to learn CPR. One of the most critical things in a medical emergency is time, and being able to...
Nappanee license branch to close
On October 28th the Nappanee license branch will close. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced on Thursday he approved the proposal to close the branch. The agency is in talks with city officials to find a location for a standalone kiosk in Nappanee. This will be...
SBCSC Board approves sale of administration building
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Community School Corporation administration building now has new owners. Come 2024, it will be home to local officials for the city of South Bend. Administration is moving into currently closed Brown Intermediate Center. This was decided after a feasibility study that looked...
Controversial guest speaker at Edwardsburg High School frustrates parents and students
Edwardsburg, Mich. — Frustration from some Edwardsburg High School parents and students tonight after a guest speaker gave her take on human sexuality. The Superintendent sent out a note to the families -- apologizing for not notifying parents in advance after the speaker allegedly spoke about STD's, birth control, and abortion.
"Pump for Peace" event hopes to help stop local violence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Free gas, and a message of peace. That was the goal this afternoon at the "Pump for Peace" event in South Bend. Cars were lined up for a free tank of gas at the Phillips 66 station at Western Avenue and Sheridan Street, as well as to find out how they can help curb violence in the city.
Regional Development Authority Board funds 19 community projects with 40-million-dollars
Imagine having 40 million dollars to give with the goal of making our community better. The Regional Development Authority Board chose today what non-profits would get some of the money. The 40-million-dollars had to be divided between 59 applicants. A tough decision since fully funding every single request would have...
Potawatomi Zoo receives funding for new exhibits, concessions
South Bend, Ind. — The Potawatomi Zoo has announced new changes coming. The zoo received a little over 7-million dollars for some new exhibits. Potawatomi Zoo has some big plans in development. It's all thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan. It seems like there's always something new...
Nearly all lead service lines have been replaced in Benton Harbor
Major progress in Benton Harbor's battle against lead in the water. The city says it has now replaced 90-percent of its water lines. This project started months ago after lead in water was traced back to old pipes in the city's infrastructure. So far, 4-thousand water service lines have been...
McCormick & Company announces expansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 10-thousand feet of expansion announced today at McCormick & Company in South Bend. The company will begin producing, packaging, and distributing French’s Worcestershire Sauce and Frank's Red Hot Sauce. The South Bend branch of the company already produces several sauces. Now,...
KGP Telecommunications plant cuts 189 jobs at Warsaw location
Nearly 200 people will be losing their jobs in Kosciusko County. KGP Telecommunications announced it is permanently cutting 189 employees at its Warsaw plant on Detroit Street. Those jobs are mainly in production and manufacturing. The company says a shortage in raw materials has impacted its business. The job cuts...
SBPD: Juvenile detained after shot fired on school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 20, South Bend Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
Breaking: Niles Township boil order lifted
The boil order has been lifted in Niles Township. The boil order was in effect for one week and two days. According to The Department of Public Works Manager BJ Stepien, the tests came back negative and state has lifted the order.
Mishawaka City Council approves tax abatement for Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
A tax break for developers transforming the old Mishawaka Inn on Lincolnway East into apartments. Mishawaka City Council approved a 5-year tax abatement tonight. Plans call for the hotel to become the “Steelhead Apartments”, with a second building built next to it. About 200 apartments would be created...
South Bend Cubs force Game Three of MWL Championship Series
EASTLAKE, Ohio — The South Bend Cubs beat the Lake County Captains 4-3 on Tuesday night to force a decisive game three of the Midwest League Championship Series. South Bend scored the go-ahead run in the 7th on a Luis Verdugo RBI single. The Cubs added another in the 9th on a Pete Crow-Armstrong solo home run.
One year later, neglected dog embraces second chance at life
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — It's been a year since a dog was found in Marshall County in such bad condition, rescuers couldn't even tell what breed it was. The Humane Society Director says, in 35 years, Mango's case is the worse she's ever seen. But a lot of love,...
Two seriously injured in Berrien County Crash
Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Berrien County involving a motorcycle. It happened about 6:45 Wednesday night at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road in Watervliet. Police say a 67 year old woman driving a Kia did not stop at a stop...
