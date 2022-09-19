ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg parents speak out at school board meeting

A group of Edwardsburg parents are frustrated and speaking out to school board members and the superintendent. Monday at the Edwardsburg high school, a divisive abstinence-only sex education presenter spoke on abortion, birth control, and STDs. Parents say they were never notified this event was happening. Tuesday night’s special school...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

The Art Depot opens at Elkhart High School

Elkhart Community Schools unveils a brand new after-school youth center. It’s called “The Art Depot,” and it’s located inside Elkhart High School. The space was designed and renovated by students. It offers an Art Café, student lounge, art studios, and a hope this space creates a...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Goshen, IN
Government
22 WSBT

Four Winds Field hosts CPR training for eighth graders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of eighth graders getting a chance to learn a valuable and potentially life-saving skill today. Four Winds Field hosted students from South Bend Schools to learn CPR. One of the most critical things in a medical emergency is time, and being able to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Nappanee license branch to close

On October 28th the Nappanee license branch will close. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe B. Hoage announced on Thursday he approved the proposal to close the branch. The agency is in talks with city officials to find a location for a standalone kiosk in Nappanee. This will be...
NAPPANEE, IN
22 WSBT

SBCSC Board approves sale of administration building

South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Community School Corporation administration building now has new owners. Come 2024, it will be home to local officials for the city of South Bend. Administration is moving into currently closed Brown Intermediate Center. This was decided after a feasibility study that looked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Mock Election#Kid
22 WSBT

"Pump for Peace" event hopes to help stop local violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Free gas, and a message of peace. That was the goal this afternoon at the "Pump for Peace" event in South Bend. Cars were lined up for a free tank of gas at the Phillips 66 station at Western Avenue and Sheridan Street, as well as to find out how they can help curb violence in the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Potawatomi Zoo receives funding for new exhibits, concessions

South Bend, Ind. — The Potawatomi Zoo has announced new changes coming. The zoo received a little over 7-million dollars for some new exhibits. Potawatomi Zoo has some big plans in development. It's all thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan. It seems like there's always something new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Nearly all lead service lines have been replaced in Benton Harbor

Major progress in Benton Harbor's battle against lead in the water. The city says it has now replaced 90-percent of its water lines. This project started months ago after lead in water was traced back to old pipes in the city's infrastructure. So far, 4-thousand water service lines have been...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
22 WSBT

McCormick & Company announces expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — More than 10-thousand feet of expansion announced today at McCormick & Company in South Bend. The company will begin producing, packaging, and distributing French’s Worcestershire Sauce and Frank's Red Hot Sauce. The South Bend branch of the company already produces several sauces. Now,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

KGP Telecommunications plant cuts 189 jobs at Warsaw location

Nearly 200 people will be losing their jobs in Kosciusko County. KGP Telecommunications announced it is permanently cutting 189 employees at its Warsaw plant on Detroit Street. Those jobs are mainly in production and manufacturing. The company says a shortage in raw materials has impacted its business. The job cuts...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

SBPD: Juvenile detained after shot fired on school bus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A juvenile has been detained in connection with a shots fired investigation on a school bus in South Bend. Around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, September 20, South Bend Police were called to the 400 block of Teri Street to investigate claims that a gun had been discharged on a school bus transporting students from Jackson Middle School.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Breaking: Niles Township boil order lifted

The boil order has been lifted in Niles Township. The boil order was in effect for one week and two days. According to The Department of Public Works Manager BJ Stepien, the tests came back negative and state has lifted the order.
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend Cubs force Game Three of MWL Championship Series

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The South Bend Cubs beat the Lake County Captains 4-3 on Tuesday night to force a decisive game three of the Midwest League Championship Series. South Bend scored the go-ahead run in the 7th on a Luis Verdugo RBI single. The Cubs added another in the 9th on a Pete Crow-Armstrong solo home run.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Two seriously injured in Berrien County Crash

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Berrien County involving a motorcycle. It happened about 6:45 Wednesday night at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road in Watervliet. Police say a 67 year old woman driving a Kia did not stop at a stop...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy