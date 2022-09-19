Read full article on original website
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a tractor-trailer crash near the 141.3 mile marker has led to delays. As of 6:45 a.m., the south entrance ramp is closed. Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.
WSET
LUPD investigating 'gel projectile' toy incident that hit individuals on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday evening. LUPD said there were two white males driving a black pickup truck who were moving through campus hitting individuals with gel projectiles from a toy. They also said they are aware of...
WXII 12
Store clerk, 4 teens charged after car crash involving alcohol, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A store clerk and four teenagers are facing charges after a crash that involved alcohol, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies said the teens bought alcohol from an...
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to small fire, dog brought outside for fresh air
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire on Wednesday. This incident happened on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They also said a dog was brought out for some fresh air.
WDBJ7.com
Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811. 26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes...
WSLS
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
WSET
252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
WSET
Jeep hauling hay and cornstalks catches fire at Long Mountain Park in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at Long Mountain Park in Campbell County. Units on the scene said they found a Jeep Wrangler fully involved with flames. Units on scene:. Attack 16. Tanker 16. Command 16. EMS...
wfxrtv.com
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of antisemitic fliers, suspicious activity
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are investigating reports of suspicious activity involving antisemitic fliers throughout the City of Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Sept. 17, LPD said they started to get calls about antisemitic fliers that were being placed in yards and on driveways in the area.
wfirnews.com
WSET
Trapped driver in crashed car rescued by Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A driver was trapped inside their vehicle after a crash on Monday. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash on Village Highway. Arriving units found a car that had traveled about 100 yards off...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County crash kills one
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
altavistajournal.com
WSET
One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash, car fires on Richmond Highway
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead, another two are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County. Video captured by a witness shows one car completely engulfed in flames while an involved pickup is partially on fire. We are not using this footage out of respect for any people who are involved, although more details are yet to be released.
altavistajournal.com
WSLS
One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
WSET
Halifax Co. Sheriff appointed President of Virginia Sheriffs' Association
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff is taking on a new role in the Commonwealth. Sheriff Fred Clark was appointed President of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association on Wednesday evening. The South Boston Police Department said Chief Young, Lt. Mann, and retired Lt. Ronnie Edmonds represented their...
