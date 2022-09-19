ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com

Concord man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Concord man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bedford County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Rt. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 811. 26-year-old Aaron Collins was walking in the westbound travel lanes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

252-unit apartment complex possibly coming to Campbell Co.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Campbell County, crews have been seen working to clear a plot of land off of Leesville Road, near Route 460. ABC13 News learned that right now, crews have been granted a permit for early grading, but no site plans or building permits have been approved yet.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County

A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County crash kills one

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash, car fires on Richmond Highway

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead, another two are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County. Video captured by a witness shows one car completely engulfed in flames while an involved pickup is partially on fire. We are not using this footage out of respect for any people who are involved, although more details are yet to be released.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460

A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
ROANOKE, VA

