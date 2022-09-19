Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
6 new historical markers in Fairfax Co. to honor African Americans
Six new historical markers honoring African Americans will be installed in Fairfax County in the next year. In July of last year, the county launched its first-ever historical marker contest for students in grades K through 12. The six winners include a marker that honors Louise Archer, who established one...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
County Needs More Taxing Power, McKay Says — Like other Northern Virginia leaders, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay has long pushed for Virginia to expand local authority, an uphill battle particularly under Gov. Glenn Youngkin. McKay says “he would like the option for the county to levy taxes on personal income or other services to diversify the county’s revenue, which is about 90% dependent on property taxes.” [Axios D.C.]
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUSA
DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
David Harrington, former elected official and business leader, dies at age 68
David Harrington, former mayor, county official and state senator who later became a business community advocate, died at the age of 68. The post David Harrington, former elected official and business leader, dies at age 68 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
Northern Va. school leaders response to Youngkin’s model transgender policy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Decision makers in Northern Virginia school districts are pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model transgender student policy, many of whom saying it would harm those students. The policy, which is not in place yet, could even face legal challenges before it begins. “Unfortunately, with this governor, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia school districts respond to Gov. Youngkin's new transgender student policies
VIRGINIA, USA — Schools in Virginia continue to push back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. Families and advocates say what the governor is trying to do is dangerous and discriminatory. Alexandria City Public School officials sent a...
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19,...
Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion
Officials with the Bowser administration and Universal Health Services announced Wednesday that plans to expand the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health on the campus of St. Elizabeths East in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8. The post Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
No Right On Red: DC Council May Ban This Turn: Reports
D.C. drivers may not be able to turn right at red lights in the district for much longer, NBC4 Washington reported. Lawmakers voted to ban these right turns at most intersections, as a part of the Safer Streets legislation, which would allow bike riders to go through stop signs and red lights without stopping, the website said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ggwash.org
What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation
Within a matter of weeks, Melissa Kim, a polarizing figure in District public education, will step down from her role as deputy chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. The post DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Community impact: Adventist’s growth is making a difference in Prince George’s Co.
This content is sponsored by Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. Mary Cobbs couldn’t breathe when she was admitted to Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center in 2017. She was in distress and experiencing an extremely abnormal heart rhythm, but thanks to the swift movement from the Fort Washington...
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week
Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
Comments / 0