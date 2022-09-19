ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

restonnow.com

Morning Notes

County Needs More Taxing Power, McKay Says — Like other Northern Virginia leaders, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay has long pushed for Virginia to expand local authority, an uphill battle particularly under Gov. Glenn Youngkin. McKay says “he would like the option for the county to levy taxes on personal income or other services to diversify the county’s revenue, which is about 90% dependent on property taxes.” [Axios D.C.]
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
WUSA

DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
The Washington Informer

Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion

Officials with the Bowser administration and Universal Health Services announced Wednesday that plans to expand the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health on the campus of St. Elizabeths East in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8. The post Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

No Right On Red: DC Council May Ban This Turn: Reports

D.C. drivers may not be able to turn right at red lights in the district for much longer, NBC4 Washington reported. Lawmakers voted to ban these right turns at most intersections, as a part of the Safer Streets legislation, which would allow bike riders to go through stop signs and red lights without stopping, the website said.
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools

This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
FAIRFAX, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
WASHINGTON, DC

