San Francisco, CA

Daily Mail

49ers starting QB Trey Lance vows to be back 'better than ever' after having season-ending surgery following ankle break in San Francisco's Week 2 win: 'This chapter is going to make the story even greater!'

Trey Lance has said he'll be back 'better than ever' after suffering a season-ending ankle injury vs. the Seahawks Sunday, as the 49ers will have to wait another year to see their 2021 third overall pick in extended action. Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of San Francisco's...
Doctor details what to expect from Lance's injury recovery

After Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, clarity about what the 22-year-old had suffered was needed. Dr. David Oji, an orthopedic surgeon at Stanford Medicine, spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez on "49ers Postgame Live" to explain what fans and Lance can expect moving forward.
NFL

