Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance Sends Clear Message Following Season-Ending Injury
Trey Lance will not take another snap in the National Football League this season. The San Francisco 49ers suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 on Sunday. A devastating result for the youngster out of North Dakota State. Jimmy Garoppolo, in the meantime, will now once again run the...
NFL Week 3: Picks against the spread for every game this week
This week we're backing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals to cover the number.
NFL・
49ers starting QB Trey Lance vows to be back 'better than ever' after having season-ending surgery following ankle break in San Francisco's Week 2 win: 'This chapter is going to make the story even greater!'
Trey Lance has said he'll be back 'better than ever' after suffering a season-ending ankle injury vs. the Seahawks Sunday, as the 49ers will have to wait another year to see their 2021 third overall pick in extended action. Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of San Francisco's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Doctor details what to expect from Lance's injury recovery
After Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, clarity about what the 22-year-old had suffered was needed. Dr. David Oji, an orthopedic surgeon at Stanford Medicine, spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez on "49ers Postgame Live" to explain what fans and Lance can expect moving forward.
NFL・
Comments / 0