MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--When the minutes matter in a medical emergency who do you call?. For many residents in Macon-Bibb, they go straight to the coroner. "People [are] calling me,[saying they] can't get an ambulance, people from the store [are] calling me, everybody [is] calling me, I'm calling the ambulance service at Atrium they don't have one available, and Community Ambulance doesn't have one available either," Jones said.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO