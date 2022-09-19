ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Vidalia man arrested in shooting that left one in hospital

VIDALIA, Ga. (WGXA) -- One man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a shooting on West Pine Street on Tuesday afternoon. Vidalia Police say that officers responded to a call about a man who had been shot and when they arrived, they found 59-year-old Eric Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.
VIDALIA, GA
wgxa.tv

Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
MACON, GA
City
Dublin, GA
Dublin, GA
wgxa.tv

15 Arrested in "Summer Breeze Drug Sweep"

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga (WGXA) -- Fifteen people are in custody after law enforcement met in Washington County to make sweeping arrests as a part of "Summer Breeze Drug Sweep." Those arrested are facing charges that range from the sale of crack cocaine, morphine, MDA or sale of methamphetamine. Law enforcement...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One dead and several injured in Laurens County crash

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and several others were hospitalized following a crash in Laurens County. According to Georgia State Patrol, on Tuesday, someone driving a Ford F150 was traveling east on Minter Tweed Road while another driver, in a Ford F450, was approaching the intersection of Minter Tweed Road from Highway 29.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Dodge Co. murder suspect, 71, found dead in jail cell

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect was found deceased in his jail cell in Dodge County Tuesday night. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms jail staff discovered 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves dead around 10:27 p.m. Authorities state that Reaves took his own life and say there's currently no...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
Keith Moon
wgxa.tv

Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post

Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Call the Coroner: Maconites turn to Coroner for medical emergency help

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--When the minutes matter in a medical emergency who do you call?. For many residents in Macon-Bibb, they go straight to the coroner. "People [are] calling me,[saying they] can't get an ambulance, people from the store [are] calling me, everybody [is] calling me, I'm calling the ambulance service at Atrium they don't have one available, and Community Ambulance doesn't have one available either," Jones said.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
#Police Sergeant
wgxa.tv

Tractor-trailer fire in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters and deputies responded to a call about a tractor-trailer fire on the Highway 26 overpass at I-16 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Georgia State Patrol, a trooper, who had been working another scene nearby, left to help with the wreck on Highway 26 and, upon arrival, noticed the tractor-trailer had caught fire around the wheels of its trailer as a result of brake failure.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'She waited two hours': WGXA digs into Macon-Bibb EMS response times

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Who do you call when you're out of options?. "When the fire department was on the scene, they couldn't get an ambulance this was on a Saturday afternoon, when an ambulance finally got available, they put her on the stretcher and she coded... they later pronounced her dead shortly after that at Atrium in the emergency room."
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Mayor Lester Miller issues a Call to Prayer at Coleman Hill

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Lester Miller is issuing a "Call to Prayer" atop Coleman Hill with the Hope for the Heart of Georgia Prayer Team. Members and leadership of Christian churches are joining them to spread their love of Jesus to those who may be looking for a message.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

1967 Mercury Cougar among items stolen from I-Storage in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for two suspects who rammed a storage facility gate and stole items including a 1967 Mercury Cougar. Investigators state that on September 6, 2022, two men rammed the gate of the I-Storage facility located at 4480 Riverside Dr.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Rodeo Bar and Grill loses business license after deadly shooting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A bar on Pio Nono Avenue has been shut down following a shooting that left a security guard dead earlier this month. After Sheriff David Davis signed off on pulling the bar's liquor license last week, Planning and Zoning has followed up with revoking the business license as well, effectively closing the establishment.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon business owner struggles to stay open due to theft

Macon, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon business owner is speaking out after her burglars repeatedly targeted her business. Brandie Hall said her pole dance studio has been hit six times-- two of the thefts happened the same night. Hall showed WGXA video of the burglar who ran away as a Bibb...
MACON, GA

