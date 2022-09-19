Read full article on original website
Collider
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
Slate
This Week’s Worst Person in Westeros: Criston Cole
After each episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, Slate writers gather to answer an age-old question: Who is the worst person in Westeros? This week: senior editor Rebecca Onion and editorial assistant Nadira Goffe answer the call. Rebecca Onion: Last week, Laura Miller...
Popculture
Fans Think 'House of the Dragon' Just Solved a Contentious 'Game of Thrones' Mystery
House of the Dragon made a reference to an infamous mystery from Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire in this weekend's episode, and the fandom is going wild. The mystery is commonly referred to online as "Lemongate," and it is contentious among fan theorists. While House of the Dragon may not have provided an answer, many fans seem confident that it at least acknowledged the existence of "Lemongate" in Season 1, Episode 5, "We Light the Way."
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon reaches Episode 5 this week, and it’s time for another wedding in Westeros. Surely, everything will go off without a hitch, and everyone will live happily ever after, right?. Yeah right. Comparing House of the Dragon’s wedding to the ones on Game of Thrones is...
'Gentle giant' Household Cavalry horse named Apollo appears at Queen's funeral procession - with rider holding drums but not beating them
A huge horse, which carries the military rank of major and is known as a 'gentle giant', has taken pride of place in the Queen's funeral procession. Apollo the Drum Horse was ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry. The nine-year-old horse stands at...
brides.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne Subtly Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth With a Tradition That Dates Back to Queen Victoria
One of the subtle ways that Kate Middleton has chosen to pay tribute to the beloved monarch is with the jewelry she wears for different occasions
The last mourner: In his Cub's cap, amazing image shows boy of eight who was the last in queue to see George VI lying in state
Cloaked in an enormous blanket and dutifully ready to remove his Cub’s cap, eight-year-old Mickey Bran earned a minor place in royal history as the last person in the queue to see King George VI lying in state. Now, 70 years on, Mr Bran remembers the occasion with a...
EXCLUSIVE: Choirboy, 11, who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' singing at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and won praise for his role in Oscar Wilde stage show
A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his 'earnest' performance at the Queen's funeral is the son of an actress and previously won praise for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today. Eleven-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes' animated singing and unruly mop...
Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands
A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages
The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
Always Remembered: Video Of Queen Elizabeth Bowing Her Head At Princess Diana's Casket Resurfaces Ahead Of Her Majesty's Funeral
A video of Queen Elizabeth bowing at Princess Diana's casket as it passed by Buckingham Palace has resurfaced online as thousands gathered for Her Majesty's funeral, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The throwback clip, which is regaining traction on TikTok, started by showing Diana on her wedding day to then-Prince Charles back...
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Queen's pain at mourning beloved Prince Philip in public: Her Majesty told Archbishop of York of her struggle to say goodbye to her husband
Queen Elizabeth said it 'wasn't easy' to grieve her beloved husband Prince Philip so publicly, the former Archbishop of York has revealed. In a 'wonderful' letter written just four weeks after the Duke of Edinburgh's death last year, the Queen thanked Dr John Sentamu for his flowers and prayers. But...
Smithonian
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
Discovery
Female ‘Vampire’ Remains Discovered in 17th-Century Graveyard
The remains of a female “vampire” with a sickle hovering above her throat were unearthed at an archaeological site in a 17th-century Polish cemetery. The gravesite located in the village of Pień was first discovered in August 2022. The unidentified woman was buried with a silk scarf...
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Everything To Know About Netflix Spin-Off Series
The love affair with Bridgerton is going from strength to strength! After Season 3 was given the greenlight last year, a spin-off of the beloved Netflix series, called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was given the go-ahead as well and may see its first tease at the streaming giant’s highly-anticipated fan event Tudum on Saturday (September 24)!
A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories
It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
Read the heartbreaking words four-year-old Prince Louis uttered to mum Kate after the Queen's death: 'He's asking many questions'
The Princess of Wales has made a heartbreaking admission to Australia's Governor-General after the pair met alongside other dignitaries before the Queen's funeral. Kate spoke to David Hurley at Buckingham Palace on Saturday about how her three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, were handling the sudden loss of their great-grandmother.
House of the Dragon: the significance of Alicent’s emerald green dress explained
On House of the Dragon, fashion is a form of soft power.*Spoilers for House of the Dragon below*In the most recent episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) arrives late to the wedding of her step-daughter and former friend Rhaenyra Targaryen. And when she finally does show up – in the middle of King Viserys’s speech, no less! – she’s wearing a heavy silk dress in a striking shade of emerald.Why is this significant? The series doesn’t rely on viewers to understand the complex relationships between the houses of the realm and the colours of...
