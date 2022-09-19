Read full article on original website
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
wrestlingrumors.net
Rare Stipulation Set For WWE Extreme Rules Grudge Match
That’s a big match. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling. It might be over a championship or something personal but there is often a lot of violence involved. This can often include some kind of a special gimmick or stipulation to take the feud to another level. It has worked for years and now it is happening again with a stipulation we do not see very often.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
Yardbarker
WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved
It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Has Talked To Triple H About Their Future
With all of the former Superstars who have recently returned to WWE it seems that Triple H is keeping his options open when it comes to bringing people back. Maria Kanellis also seems to be keeping her options open as her deal with Impact Wrestling is set to expire in a few weeks.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter. "Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: MJF Reveals Surprise Reaction To Major AEW Departure
That’s another take on things. Wrestling is a sport like almost every other, int hat you will always see people moving on from one promotion to another. There are some big names who stick around for a long time but more often than not, wrestlers are moving on to greener pastures on a regular basis. Occasionally a bigger name will move though, and that can create a unique situation. That was the case earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On The Identity Of The White Rabbit
In recent weeks WWE has managed to get the wrestling world talking by playing the song “White Rabbit” during commercial breaks and during live events. Fans can’t help but pay attention to what’s been happening and this week on Raw the cryptic tease was taken to the next level as a QR code was shown in the background during the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam
Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Held Discussions With Former WWE Champion
They were talking. WWE has long since been the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that is not likely to change anytime soon. However, for the first time in decades, a well funded promotion has risen up to be the second biggest company and shares some of that big stage. AEW has taken the secondary spot along with some former WWE stars. It seems that they had even tried to pick up another.
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
411mania.com
NXT North American Title Vacated, New Champion to Be Determined At Halloween Havoc
The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant after Solo Sikoa was forced to give it up on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa into his office, revealing that since Sikoa was not scheduled to face Sikoa when he won the title last week, he was not the champion.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former Champion Makes Surprise NXT Debut After Hard Hitting Main Event
Welcome to the family. There have been a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent weeks and one of the more interesting has been the closure of NXT UK with NXT Europe on the way next year. Several of the NXT UK stars have been brought over to the main NXT roster and that has shaken things up quite a bit. Now it has happened again, with one of the top names coming over.
