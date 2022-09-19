ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Educator LaTanya Brooks Unveils New Coloring Books

By Darralynn Hutson
 3 days ago

As a child, you’d spend hour and hours in these coloring books . And even as adults, there has been studies showing the benefits of coloring. Your reactions to colors and coloring are often deeply personal and rooted in your own experiences. A certain color has the ability to soothe your frazzled nerves, agitate a hostile adversary, motivate and empower you to take action, and also to bring healing energy when you need it. When my daughter was little, I picked up a crayon and began to color with her instinctively. It was only after a couple of times filling up all of pages that I came to realize that coloring is actually really insightful and therapeutic for both of us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrKMi_0i1omzU400
Educator and author LaTanya Brooks, understands the need for Black coloring books.

Educator and author LaTanya Brooks also believes in the power of coloring books how they inspire young girls to follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and beyond . She’s released a series of coloring books where children and adults alike are encouraged to have fun while learning about influential women throughout history. Including a poem next to each illustration about an influential woman in history; the pages explores women’s contribution to our society as a whole.

“The coloring books are a spinoff from ‛A Brown Girl Like Me, A Journey through HERStory.’  I am an educator and I am not just going to give you something to color without teaching you something. There are poems in the coloring books to give you insight into women in the coloring books,” says Brooks.

“Women of Excellence: Adult Coloring Book”

This coloring book presents “short, fun, impactful lines” that will teach both children and adults about the inspiring accomplishments of women throughout history . Readers can color the beautifully printed mandala pages, from butterflies to pictures of important women from past and present. After all, women are like butterflies — “beautiful, majestic creatures that represent hope, life, endurance, resilience, and change.”

Available on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UClS8_0i1omzU400
Black Women of Excellence: Coloring for the Soul

“Black Women of Excellence: Coloring for the Soul”

This book teaches about the many African-American women who have broken down barriers for women today so that they can have “a voice and an enriched life.” The poems in “Black Women of Excellence” tell of the influential pursuits and highlights the contributions of African-American women through its elegantly illustrated mandala pages. These women not only impacted the world’s perception of Black women, but the perception of ALL women.

Available here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYjgM_0i1omzU400
Hold My Tiara: Coloring Through History

“Hold My Tiara: Coloring Through History”

Young girls will feel like princesses while coloring in this book — as they read about what these historic women have done for them and society as a whole, they’ll feel inspired and empowered. The courageous women in this book teach a lesson to the reader that with courage comes grace, faith, and heart.

“Hold My Tiara” is available here.

The post Educator LaTanya Brooks Unveils New Coloring Books appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

