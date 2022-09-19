Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Public Schools Increases Head Start To A Full Day But Decreases The Number Of Students Served
In order to accommodate families’ desires for full-day care, Oregon’s largest school district switched more than 400 part-time Head Start spots to full-time status this fall, reducing the number of seats. According to Portland Public Schools Head Start Director Robert Cantwell, 70% of the 648 full-day Head Start...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools are expanding a free meal program to 53 schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is extending its free meal program, now offering no-cost breakfasts and lunches at 53 of its 81 schools. Whitney Ellersick with PPS Nutrition Services says it’s about bringing everyone to the table. We want to make sure we’re always challenging ourselves to...
kykn.com
Chemeketa Community College Offers Free Commercial Driving License Trainings
Salem, Ore., September 15, 2022 — Chemeketa Community College, in partnership with Willamette Workforce Partnership and Worksource Oregon, will offer free Commercial Driving License (CDL), or truck driving training for thirty candidates for the next ten months. The training primarily takes place on the Chemeketa Salem campus at 4000 Lancaster Drive NE in Salem and with some classes on the Yamhill Valley campus at 288 NE Norton Lane in McMinnville.
KATU.com
Event aims to create safe space, combat gun violence in Argay Terrace neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — For a few hours Wednesday night, families and neighbors could enjoy fun in Argay Park. Lionel Irving, the founder of Love is Stronger, put on the event that included a bouncy house, face painting, balloons, music, and free chili dogs. "This is all about gun violence...
yachatsnews.com
Housing Authority of Lincoln County selects new leader
NEWPORT – The executive director of Benton County Habitat for Humanity has been hired to lead the Housing Authority of Lincoln County. Karen Rockwell replaces Kathy Kowtko, who joined the Housing Authority in 1983, and was named executive director in 2018. Kowtko is retiring. Rockwell had been executive director...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Faces $77,000 Penalty From City Elections Program for Accepting Deeply Discounted Office Space Downtown
The city of Portland’s Small Donors Elections program proposes to penalize City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting heavily discounted office space downtown from Schnitzer Properties Management and failing to report the discount as a contribution. On Sept. 20, the program’s director, Susan Mottet, issued a penalty notice against...
KATU.com
Vancouver residents voice concern at Council meeting about possible new homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — It's a project that's being challenged before there's even a plan. "This is not the way to accomplish what you’re accomplishing," said a speaker at public comment Monday night at the Vancouver City Council meeting, right before a vote approved a license agreement that will allow staff members to consider a parking lot downtown as the site of a new homeless village.
pdxmonthly.com
Meet Some of the Women Who Helped Shaped Oregon as We Know It
From securing the right to vote to leading the state in Salem to representing Oregonians in DC, we owe a lot to Redmond, Neuberger, Green, Kafoury & more. With Oregon guaranteed a female governor and going from one women in our congressional delegation to a possible whole bunch in the 2022 election, it might be hard to recall that not so long ago is was rare to see a women in a position of leadership in this state. Here are a few people who helped change that.
Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'
The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
Field set in the 6th Congressional District race
Republican Mike Erickson and Democrat Andrea Salinas vie to represent Newberg and the other towns in the newly-created districtWhether a Democrat or Republican represents Oregon's new 6th Congressional District come January, they will call the Lake Oswego area home. Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson both have a Lake Oswego mailing address, won primaries in April and are competing in what looks to be a tight race to represent a new district that will include Yamhill and Polk counties and parts of Marion County, Clackamas County and Washington County. Salinas — a University of California -- Berkeley graduate who...
kptv.com
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Clackamas High School went into lockdown as police searched for three students seen with an air-powered replica pistol on Snapchat. Rachel Croon, a mother of students at the school said she first heard about the lockdown from another mother, who’d received a text from her daughter.
Laurelhurst neighbors say trees pose ‘significant threat’ to homeless
Just weeks after a class action suit was filed against the City of Portland, citing homeless encampments blocking sidewalks for those with mobility challenges, the same attorney is also representing people in the Laurelhurst community about camps in their neighborhood.
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
Lebanon-Express
Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis
Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other. The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
No second chances in politics? Not in Happy Valley
Whether voters pick Josh Callahan or Ana Sarish, they'll be electing someone who lost previous election for city council.Happy Valley's longest-serving city councilor is stepping down at the end of the year, prompting two well-known volunteers for the city to step up and vie against each other for the council seat. As a Happy Valley councilor since being appointed in 2005, Markley Drake won his first full four-year term in the 2006 election. His soon-to-be vacated seat attracted the attention of two candidates who are seeking nods from Happy Valley voters on the November ballot. Both candidates who seek...
