ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Fall officially arrives at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, but the autumn air is already here. Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight with a good deal of clouds, a cool breeze and some passing lake rain showers. Any showers lingering early Friday morning shouldn’t last long, and we’ll break into lots of sunshine by the afternoon. But we’ll keep that cool breeze with temperatures in the 50s throughout the day, despite that blue sky. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40s away from Lake Ontario Saturday morning, with some spots well south likely dipping into the 30s! Saturday will be the nicer weekend day with highs in the 60s, dry weather and some sunshine. Meanwhile, showers develop on Sunday, with periods of rain continuing off and on through the first half of next week.

