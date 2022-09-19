ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha

By Ryan Jenkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wr2c7_0i1oklIi00

Days after Kenosha police say a homeowner killed an intruder at a home near 69th Street and 64th Avenue, details remain limited. No new information has been released about the homeowner or the person they killed.

Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written. He adds that it could take days or weeks before the public learns whether the homeowner was justified in killing the intruder.

"The District Attorney's office is doing a careful analysis of what occurred," said LaVoy. "A person can use deadly force when they reasonably believe that their life is in danger, or their loved ones lives are in danger."

RELATED CONTENT: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked

On the night of the incident, emergency responders could be heard over the scanner saying, "We got a lot of blood here." On the day after the incident, TMJ4 News crews spoke with neighbors in the community who described the commotion.

"The guy was going absolutely crazy, throwing rocks at cars, houses," said Jayme Raddatz, who witnessed the subject believed to be the intruder who was killed.

Now, while considering Wisconsin's law, LaVoy says a self-defense case can be built from what we do know, so far.

"Self-defense always comes down to reasonableness. So, if the person who was killed was engaging in criminal behavior, violent behavior, those types of things, it's much more likely that it is reasonable for a homeowner to use deadly force," said LaVoy.

In Wisconsin, it can be argued that the law does favor the homeowner in this case.

"In Wisconsin, we have what's called the castle doctrine, which provides a presumption that a homeowner that's protecting their property is presumed to be reasonable when protecting their own property," said LaVoy.

It's a case to follow in a community particularly sensitive to self-defense laws following last year's Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 47

wolf party
2d ago

dude was breaking into cars and trying to break into other houses. he just picked the wrong house to f- with. I believe if someone breaks into your house it's free game. I thank the homeowner for taking this piece of crap off the streets.

Reply
17
silver 2021
3d ago

The homeowner did what any good husband and father and civilian should do when they are in there own homes and a violent offender breaks in.

Reply(1)
24
Edgelord Supreme
2d ago

If anyone ever steps foot beyond my locked doors at night unwelcomed I will assume their intent is to harm me and my family and they will most likely be physically unable to exit without assistance 😀👍

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentenced to nearly 50 years

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Jonathan Massey, 31, of Kenosha, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21 to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Massey was convicted...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Dahmer Victim Who Got Away Accused In Homicide

MILWAUKEE — He was the final victim of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but Tracy Edwards survived his brush with death, leading to Dahmer's arrest 20 years ago last week. Now, just days after that anniversary of his escape, Edwards is under arrest, accused of killing a fellow homeless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Report: No Charges In Home Friday’s Deadly Home Invasion

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed against the Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday night. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the Kenosha News that he doesn’t anticipate the Kenosha Police Department to be referring to any criminal charges. Gravely says that all indications...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Violent Crime
wlip.com

Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County

(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman hearing adjourned again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was due in Milwaukee County court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20. Once again, though, that hearing was adjourned. Twyman didn't show. Twyman, 24, is charged in Milwaukee County with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Kenosha Police Report Homeowner Killed Intruder

A Kenosha homeowner killed an alleged intruder in his home. Police responded to calls just before 7:30 Friday night on reports of somebody damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes. In a Facebook post, the police department said the intruder forced his way into a house and attacked the...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed

There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wdayradionow.com

Questions surround McHenry pedestrian death

(McHenry, ND) -- A deadly pedestrian-vehicle incident in McHenry County appears to have had some intent behind it. Shannon Brandt was charged this week with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a street dance in McHenry. Brandt is accused of running down Cayler Ellingson with...
MCHENRY, ND
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy