Morgan Wallen Delivers Acoustic Cover Of Hardy’s Song “A Rock” At The ACM Honors

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

I wouldn’t mind hearing Morgan Wallen cover Hardy

Last week at the ACM Honors, Hardy took home the very well-deserved ACM Songwriter of the Year award, and gave a helluva an acceptance speech that you should definitely check out if you haven’t seen it yet.

But before that, his best friend and frequent collaborator Morgan delivered a fantastic, stripped-back acoustic cover of the title track to Hardy’s 2020 debut studio album, “A Rock.” It was co-written by Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, and Jake Mitchell.

Hardy also co-wrote “Sand In My Boots,” “Still Goin’ Down,” “Beer Don’t,” “Somethin’ Country,” “This Bar,” “Livin’ The Dream,” and “More Than My Hometown” on Morgan’s 2021 record-smashing Dangerous double album, so it was a pretty easy choice to give this award to him.

The man can pen a damn country song, there’s no doubt about that…

Morgan also presented his friend with the award after his performance, saying:

“Man, I can honestly say that me, as an artist, I would not be here today if it wasn’t for Hardy, man.

He’s been not only a great friend, but a great influence, and somebody I’ve really leaned on in many ways in my career so far. I look up to him, I’m really grateful that he’s in my life, and man, he inspires me everyday.

And this song right here is one of my favorite’s, and I thought it was a pretty good one to honor him with. It’s called ‘A Rock.'”

From one bestie to another… you love to see it:

Hardy’s aforementioned speech:

“A Rock”

