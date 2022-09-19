ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Lite 98.7

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
cnyhomepage.com

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month – and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
WAYLAND, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
informnny.com

CLEARED: Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning. This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55. According to officials, the closure was due to a crash...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cstoredecisions.com

New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year. “Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken...
ROCHESTER, NY
traveltasteandtour.com

Unique Vineyard Stays on Seneca Lake in Yates County, NY

The Finger Lakes in New York is a unique destination for any occasion and traveler. Yates County is situated right in the center of the beautiful, world-renowned wine country. One of the most popular, largest lakes that draws people near and far is Seneca Lake, a perfect place to call your home base while visiting.
YATES COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
13 WHAM

Woman killed in Geneseo crash

Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
GENESEO, NY
Big Frog 104

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
adirondackalmanack.com

Posts Tagged ‘St Lawrence County’

In April of last year, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first “build-ready” solar project to be hosted on the old tailings pile of Benson Mines in the Town of Clifton. Well, we’re seeing this 20-megawatt facility again, with plans for more than 62,000 panels, this time with confirmation that the Adirondack Park Agency must weigh in on its approval. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has applied for permits including for a large, public utility, and APA commissioners will decide whether to sign off at their board meeting on Thursday. (Editor’s note: The project was approved. See story here.)
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Farmers facing more than just physical dangers

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – Farmers across Upstate New York are facing more than just physical hazards, and it’s making agricultural safety advocates concerned. September 18 was the start of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety’s National Farm Safety and Health Week. Between working long hours in the heat and cold and working around equipment and animals, farm workers face constant danger.
AGRICULTURE

