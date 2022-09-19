Read full article on original website
Times News
Schuylkill clerk hires women in lawsuit
Two women at the heart of a federal sexual harassment lawsuit and related possible impeachment of a Schuylkill County commissioner were hired Wednesday by the Clerk of Courts office. Former Schuylkill County Tax Claim Director Angela Toomey and Assistant Director Denise McGinley-Gerchak will earn $12.49 an hour as clerks, beginning...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
Times News
Carbon County Commissioners
Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during last week’s meeting. • Approved a proposal with Snyder Hoffman Associates Inc. of Bethlehem to provide mechanical and electrical consulting engineering services for a new HVAC system at the animal shelter at a total cost of $17,600. • Adopted an...
Pennsylvania election officials preparing for election, mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparations are underway for Pennsylvania’s November 8 election as the state chips in more money to help make sure things run smoothly. Dauphin County Commissioners are doing what all counties will eventually do by approving plans to spend Act 88 state funding to bolster election integrity. One of the priorities on […]
Woman charged with smoking marijuana in front of PA law enforcement
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After being called to investigate two separate incidents at the same home, Pennsylvania State Police arrested and charged a female after they say she was smoking marijuana around multiple uniformed officers. According to PSP, on Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m. troopers were sent to the 70 block of […]
Man arrested for firearms offense in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a man from New York has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for allegedly possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon. Karam says that police in Susquehanna County allegedly stopped the vehicle of Walik Skeete, 46, of New York, for vehicle code violations. […]
Man accused of intimidating witness
Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
Times News
Luzerne County man pleads guilty to corrupting minor
A Luzerne County man, set to go on trial Monday in Carbon County court, instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. In entering the plea agreement, Joseph James Haggerty, 26, of Conyngham, avoided facing trial on a felony 2 count of statutory sexual assault and a felony 3 count of corruption of minors.
Inmate charged with threatening woman
WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was charged with threatening a woman who has an active protective-f
Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit
Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
Times News
PARRYVILLE COUNCIL NEWS
The Parryville Council met Monday and several items were discussed or acted upon. • Council discussed the definition of “bed-and-breakfast” in relation to short-term rentals and will bring the matter up with the zoning officer. • On a walk around the borough on Sept. 9, 18-20 violation notices...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
WGAL
Dauphin County changes three polling locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Central Pa. business was front for illegal drug manufacturing, feds claim
WILLIAMSPORT – The federal government claims a Lewisburg business was a front for the manufacture of illegal narcotics. The allegation is contained in a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court in the investigation into the synthesis of illegal narcotics that resulted in the 2019 indictments of three men.
Times News
Effort woman hangs up on fraudulent call
An attempt by theft by deception made against a 43-year-old Effort woman from McKinley Drive in Chestnuthill Township was thwarted when the woman hung up on the caller. State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said it happened at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 1 when someone claiming to be a representative of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office called and falsely told the woman there are active warrants for her arrest. The caller told the woman she needed to make payment to avoid apprehension, after which time the woman ended the call.
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Reading Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Brandi Lyn Jones. Brandi Lyn Jones, 28, of 1633 Cotton Street, Reading Pa 19606, is wanted after failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on August 8, 2022 for arraignment court.
