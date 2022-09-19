An attempt by theft by deception made against a 43-year-old Effort woman from McKinley Drive in Chestnuthill Township was thwarted when the woman hung up on the caller. State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said it happened at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 1 when someone claiming to be a representative of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office called and falsely told the woman there are active warrants for her arrest. The caller told the woman she needed to make payment to avoid apprehension, after which time the woman ended the call.

EFFORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO