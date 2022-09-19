ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Times News

Schuylkill clerk hires women in lawsuit

Two women at the heart of a federal sexual harassment lawsuit and related possible impeachment of a Schuylkill County commissioner were hired Wednesday by the Clerk of Courts office. Former Schuylkill County Tax Claim Director Angela Toomey and Assistant Director Denise McGinley-Gerchak will earn $12.49 an hour as clerks, beginning...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County Commissioners

Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during last week’s meeting. • Approved a proposal with Snyder Hoffman Associates Inc. of Bethlehem to provide mechanical and electrical consulting engineering services for a new HVAC system at the animal shelter at a total cost of $17,600. • Adopted an...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Woman charged with smoking marijuana in front of PA law enforcement

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After being called to investigate two separate incidents at the same home, Pennsylvania State Police arrested and charged a female after they say she was smoking marijuana around multiple uniformed officers. According to PSP, on Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m. troopers were sent to the 70 block of […]
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for firearms offense in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a man from New York has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for allegedly possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon. Karam says that police in Susquehanna County allegedly stopped the vehicle of Walik Skeete, 46, of New York, for vehicle code violations. […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of intimidating witness

Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
CATAWISSA, PA
Times News

Luzerne County man pleads guilty to corrupting minor

A Luzerne County man, set to go on trial Monday in Carbon County court, instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. In entering the plea agreement, Joseph James Haggerty, 26, of Conyngham, avoided facing trial on a felony 2 count of statutory sexual assault and a felony 3 count of corruption of minors.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit

Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
HARRISBURG, PA
Times News

PARRYVILLE COUNCIL NEWS

The Parryville Council met Monday and several items were discussed or acted upon. • Council discussed the definition of “bed-and-breakfast” in relation to short-term rentals and will bring the matter up with the zoning officer. • On a walk around the borough on Sept. 9, 18-20 violation notices...
PARRYVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman sentenced for stealing money from social quarters

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman will spend at least a year behind bars for stealing more than $1 million from her employer. A judge sentenced Vycky Macri to one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. She's also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Shillington Social Quarters.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
WGAL

Dauphin County changes three polling locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Jerry Feaser announced three new polling locations on Wednesday. If you have been voting at Mount Pleasant Fire House in Harrisburg, you will now vote at the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association. If you have been voting at the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times News

Effort woman hangs up on fraudulent call

An attempt by theft by deception made against a 43-year-old Effort woman from McKinley Drive in Chestnuthill Township was thwarted when the woman hung up on the caller. State police at the Fern Ridge barracks said it happened at 1:36 p.m. Sept. 1 when someone claiming to be a representative of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office called and falsely told the woman there are active warrants for her arrest. The caller told the woman she needed to make payment to avoid apprehension, after which time the woman ended the call.
EFFORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

