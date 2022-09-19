Read full article on original website
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Haiti’s civil unrest is being financed by economic interests, top Biden aide says
The ongoing violent protests that have plunged a crisis-wrecked Haiti into a deeper state of chaos and lawlessness are being “financed by economic actors who stand to lose money,” a top aide in the Biden administration on Latin America and the Caribbean said Monday.
Miami Judge Awards $73M for Venezuelan Opposition Official’s Death
A Miami federal judge has awarded $73 million to the family of an opponent of Venezuela’s ruling socialists who died while in custody in what the judge called a “murder for hire.” Judge Darrin P. Gayles said that a “criminal enterprise” led by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro was to blame for the untimely death of Fernando Albán four years ago. Albán—a former Caracas councilman—was arrested in the Venezulan capital when he landed at the airport on a flight from New York in 2018. He’d been in the U.S. as part of a delegation which criticized Maduro’s government from the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days after being arrested in what authorities initially considered a suicide fall from the 10th floor of a building owned by Venezuela’s intelligence services. “Mr. Albán’s murder was a murder for hire because members of the Maduro Criminal Enterprise who committed the murder received payment (in the form of salaries) from the Maduro regime,” the Miami court said in a ruling last week.Read it at Associated Press
U.S. Embassy in Cuba will fully process immigrant visas in 2023
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States. The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria
U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Migration from repressive regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August
MIAMI - The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday. U.S. authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua about 56,000 times last month, up from 49,826 times in July and 23,141 times in August 2021, according to administration officials. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for a third straight month. Overall, migrants were stopped about 203,000 times....
Biden Says US Forces Will Defend Taiwan If 'There Was An Unprecedented Attack' By China
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack amid escalating tension at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Biden was asked if the U.S. forces would defend the democratically-governed island. His response was, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack,” in an interview with CBS on Sunday.
Elon Musk Makes a Major Promise to Iranians and Cubans
Elon Musk's prominence continues to grow. The chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) has more than 106.2 million followers on Twitter, one of the platforms where trendsetters and opinion makers meet, news is often broken, and agendas are set. Just four people have more: Former U.S. President Barack Obama with 133...
Biden denounces Russia at U.N., says Putin "shamelessly violated" charter
President Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, telling world leaders that the very basis of the organization's charter is under assault. "As we meet today, the U.N. charter's very basis of a stable and...
Leaders from Israel, Mexico, Ireland, Yemen speak Thursday at U.N. General Assembly
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spent a second day in New York City on Thursday as more world leaders had their opportunity to speak at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where the top focus so far has been Russia's war in Ukraine. Biden spoke on Wednesday and...
Costa Rican Lawmakers Investigate President's Campaign Financing
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's Congress opened an investigation on Wednesday into complaints of illegal financing during the electoral campaign of President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May. A special commission, backed by the opposition, will spend two months investigating complaints regarding bank accounts with ties to several...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday. Speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress, executives from major gambling companies said the changes they were forced to make because of the pandemic had some benefits. “We learned lessons that can’t be unlearned,” said Thomas Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.
Annual high-power U.N. meetings start with U.S. looking to shore up unity on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS — The world’s leaders converged on the United Nations on Tuesday for the opening sessions of the body’s annual General Assembly, held in person for the first time in three years, but with twin crises of war in Ukraine and famine in Africa weighing heavily on the gathering.
G7 Countries Agree on Unity in Ukraine Support -Japan Foreign Minister
TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. The statement of support follows President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will enact its first...
UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’
Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
