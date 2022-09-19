ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

TheDailyBeast

Miami Judge Awards $73M for Venezuelan Opposition Official’s Death

A Miami federal judge has awarded $73 million to the family of an opponent of Venezuela’s ruling socialists who died while in custody in what the judge called a “murder for hire.” Judge Darrin P. Gayles said that a “criminal enterprise” led by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro was to blame for the untimely death of Fernando Albán four years ago. Albán—a former Caracas councilman—was arrested in the Venezulan capital when he landed at the airport on a flight from New York in 2018. He’d been in the U.S. as part of a delegation which criticized Maduro’s government from the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days after being arrested in what authorities initially considered a suicide fall from the 10th floor of a building owned by Venezuela’s intelligence services. “Mr. Albán’s murder was a murder for hire because members of the Maduro Criminal Enterprise who committed the murder received payment (in the form of salaries) from the Maduro regime,” the Miami court said in a ruling last week.Read it at Associated Press
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria

U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
CBS Miami

Migration from repressive regimes in Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August

MIAMI - The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday. U.S. authorities stopped migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua about 56,000 times last month, up from 49,826 times in July and 23,141 times in August 2021, according to administration officials. At the same time, fewer migrants were stopped from Mexico and the Central American "Northern Triangle" countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for a third straight month. Overall, migrants were stopped about 203,000 times....
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Major Promise to Iranians and Cubans

Elon Musk's prominence continues to grow. The chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) has more than 106.2 million followers on Twitter, one of the platforms where trendsetters and opinion makers meet, news is often broken, and agendas are set. Just four people have more: Former U.S. President Barack Obama with 133...
US News and World Report

Costa Rican Lawmakers Investigate President's Campaign Financing

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's Congress opened an investigation on Wednesday into complaints of illegal financing during the electoral campaign of President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May. A special commission, backed by the opposition, will spend two months investigating complaints regarding bank accounts with ties to several...
The Associated Press

Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday. Speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress, executives from major gambling companies said the changes they were forced to make because of the pandemic had some benefits. “We learned lessons that can’t be unlearned,” said Thomas Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.
US News and World Report

G7 Countries Agree on Unity in Ukraine Support -Japan Foreign Minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. The statement of support follows President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will enact its first...
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
