ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Man survives gunshot to forehead, 1 arrested

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9lZa_0i1ogtXo00

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Foley Police arrested a man they said shot a man on Sept. 17 at the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Highway 98 in Foley.

Terrance Andre Hayes, 36, of Foley, is charged with two felonies, assault in the 1st degree and felon in possession of a firearm.

Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights

Foley Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 3rd Base Sports Bar after 2 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police found Gary Patterson, 48, with “a gunshot wound to the forehead.” Police believe Hayes shot Patterson after a fight.

Police said Patterson was taken to a hospital. They do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Birmingham man killed in crash identified, Foley man facing charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. Prim is facing homicide charges […]
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Foley, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Foley, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made after gunman shoots at MPD officers on Flicker Drive

--- MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine sent out a stern warning Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on Mobile Police officers. “I can assure you that whoever’s involved in this incident...will be arrested and brought to justice,” Chief Prine said. It happened Tuesday...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.  Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
WKRG News 5

Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS. Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police: Shots fired at officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police said someone fired several rounds at officers on patrol Tuesday night. Police spokeswoman Katrina Frazier said there are several bullet holes in a police vehicle, but no officers were injured. Police are still looking for the person or persons responsible. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 1600 […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Baldwin County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy