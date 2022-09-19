ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sandra Oh to Narrate PBS ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’ Documentary (TV News Roundup)

By Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Sandra Oh is set to narrate the upcoming PBS documentary “Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March,” slated to premiere Oct. 17.

“Rising Against Asian Hate” explores the fight against anti-Asian hate following the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent. The documentary features interviews with former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams, Rep. Grace Meng, Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au, Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, Georgia State Rep. Samuel Park and Byung J. “BJay” Park, former Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney and legislator, among others.

“With this documentary, we hope to examine this troubling escalation of racism against the AAPI community, pay respect to the lives lost and impacted by the violence, and champion those coming together to fight against the hate,” executive producer Gina Kim said in a statement.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

HGTV has ordered 16-episode sophomore seasons for “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” and “Building Roots,” both set to premiere in 2023.

“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” follows San Antonio-based designer Kim Wolfe as she helps homeowners with extreme buyer’s remorse create their dream home. The series is produced by High Noon Entertainment. “Building Roots” revolves around Ben and Cristi Dozier as they design and renovate their clients’ properties in their hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The series is produced by So Much Film.

The first seasons of “Building Roots” and “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” are available to stream on Discovery Plus.

*

The Season 8 finale of “Celebrity Family Feud” will air Sept. 22 on ABC, featuring the cast of “Jackass” led by Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” will showcase Knoxville and Tremaine’s teams battle it out for the grand prize for their selected charities.

Watch an exclusive clip of Knoxville on “Celebrity Family Feud” below.

RATINGS

NBC has finished No. 1 among all networks in the 18-49 demo race over the course of the 52-week season, with the 2021-22 season ending Sunday, Sept. 18. This is NBC’s second straight year and the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

NBC won the demo derby among all programming with 0.9 in adults 18-49 by 13% over Fox (0.8), ABC (0.7) and CBS (0.7). NBC was also No. 1 in the following demos: women 18-49, adults 18-34, women 18-34 and adults, men and women 25-54. “Sunday Night Football,” “Saturday Night Live” and “This Is Us” were among the NBC programs to take the No. 1 spots in their respective demos.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Zach Shallcross Is Officially ABC’s Next Star of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s official: Zach Shallcross will be the next star of “The Bachelor,” which heads into its 27th season in 2023. Shallcross — who Variety previously reported would be ABC’s next leading man — was a contestant from the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which wraps up its season tonight. “The Bachelor” announcement was made Tuesday night during the live finale by host Jesse Palmer. This season of “The Bachelorette” made history, starring two women for the first time: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Shallcross was a finalist, having dated “Bachelorette” star Recchia as one of the most promising suitors of the season....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Roseanne Barr Plans Comedy Special for Fox Nation

Roseanne Barr, who left audiences doubting her ability to perform in anything following a controversial exit from a reboot of her popular sitcom on ABC, now plans to produce a new comedy special for Fox Nation, the Fox News-backed subscription streaming service. The new one-hour program, “A Roseanne Comedy Special,” is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2023.  “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Documentary Filmmaker Alex Gibney to Be Honored by Camerimage

Camerimage, a film festival focused on cinematography, will honor the documentary director Alex Gibney during its 30th edition. The investigative filmmaker will be present at the event in Toruń, Poland, which runs Nov. 12-19, to accept the award for outstanding achievements in documentary filmmaking. Gibney’s films include “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” exposing the greed and corruption of one of the most influential U.S. corporations; Oscar-winning “Taxi to the Dark Side,” with a harrowing tale of inhumane practices during the early years of the war in Afghanistan; and “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God,” providing a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Surprise, Surprise: NBC Wins Another Season in TV Ratings

Copy and paste if you’ve written this one before: NBC has won the 52-week TV season in ratings among adults 18-49, the demographic most-coveted by advertisers, according to Nielsen. It is the second-straight such victory; NBC has now won an impressive eight of the past nine years. (NBC was runner-up in the 2019-20 season to Fox.) NBC averaged a 0.9 primetime rating among the 18-49 age range, besting Fox’s 0.8. ABC and CBS both had 0.7s. (NBC also ranked No. 1 among adults 18-34 and 25-54.) In terms of total viewers, NBC was second. CBS averaged 5.3 million to NBC’s 5.2 million;...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’

Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Grace Meng
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Johnny Knoxville
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Trevor Noah Slams Racist Response to Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’: ‘We’re Doing This Again?’

Trevor Noah does not want to be part of a world with racist trolls. After the first footage of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” featured lead star Halle Bailey singing “Part of Your World,” the teaser trailer received online backlash, triggering 1.5 million “dislikes” on YouTube before the rating feature was disabled. Bailey was cast as Ariel in 2019, leading to a #NotMyAriel racist Twitter campaign. The new teaser for the film reignited the color-blind casting debate. “Really, people — we’re doing this again?” Trevor Noah slammed the criticism that Bailey looks “nothing like” the animated Ariel from the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#The Documentary#Racism#Anti Asian#Senate#High Noon Entertainment
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Days Of Our Lives' Jackée Harry Welcomes Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Into A Special Club

"Days of Our Lives" star Jackée Harry made history when she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "227" back in 1987 (via CNN). At the time, Harry was the only Black woman to ever take home the Emmy in the category and that remained true until Monday night when actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy in the same category for her role on "Abbot Elementary," per People.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Buck’s Premiere Angst and Whether He’d Pop Up on ‘Lone Star’ for Tarlos’ Wedding

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Let the Games Begin,” the “9-1-1” Season 6 premiere. “9-1-1” returned in all its zany glory Monday on Fox with the premiere of its sixth season. During the episode, Oliver Stark’s Evan “Buck” Buckley tackled a blimp emergency with his team at the 118 — and yet that somehow wasn’t the biggest hurdle he had to overcome in the Season 6 premiere. Here, Variety breaks down the episode, titled “Let the Games Begin,” with Stark and how it lays the groundwork for Buck’s journey throughout the rest of “9-1-1” Season 6. What are...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Visuals Build Fear and Tension

Director Matt Sobel called on production designer Mary Colston and cinematographer Alexander Dynan to subtly emphasize a sense of foreboding in his reimagining of the 2014 Austrian psychological thriller “Goodnight Mommy,” on Prime Video. Naomi Watts plays a mother who returns home to her sons after having cosmetic surgery, but she’s not quite the same person who left them. Her bandaged face as she recovers hides more than a person healing from a procedure. Colston wanted the family’s house to play on the idea that it was “a map of trauma.” The home starts out bright and inviting with white walls and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’: Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’

Sheryl Lee Ralph delighted fans after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Microsoft Theater on Monday, 12 September.Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.The actor, singer, author and activist looked stunned when the news of her win was announced and had to be helped to the stage.When she arrived on the stage, Howard belted out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy