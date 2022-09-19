Sandra Oh to Narrate PBS ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’ Documentary (TV News Roundup)

Sandra Oh is set to narrate the upcoming PBS documentary “Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March,” slated to premiere Oct. 17.

“Rising Against Asian Hate” explores the fight against anti-Asian hate following the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent. The documentary features interviews with former Georgia State Rep. Stacey Abrams, Rep. Grace Meng, Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au, Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, Georgia State Rep. Samuel Park and Byung J. “BJay” Park, former Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney and legislator, among others.

“With this documentary, we hope to examine this troubling escalation of racism against the AAPI community, pay respect to the lives lost and impacted by the violence, and champion those coming together to fight against the hate,” executive producer Gina Kim said in a statement.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

HGTV has ordered 16-episode sophomore seasons for “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” and “Building Roots,” both set to premiere in 2023.

“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” follows San Antonio-based designer Kim Wolfe as she helps homeowners with extreme buyer’s remorse create their dream home. The series is produced by High Noon Entertainment. “Building Roots” revolves around Ben and Cristi Dozier as they design and renovate their clients’ properties in their hometown of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The series is produced by So Much Film.

The first seasons of “Building Roots” and “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” are available to stream on Discovery Plus.

*

The Season 8 finale of “Celebrity Family Feud” will air Sept. 22 on ABC, featuring the cast of “Jackass” led by Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine. Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” will showcase Knoxville and Tremaine’s teams battle it out for the grand prize for their selected charities.

Watch an exclusive clip of Knoxville on “Celebrity Family Feud” below.

RATINGS

NBC has finished No. 1 among all networks in the 18-49 demo race over the course of the 52-week season, with the 2021-22 season ending Sunday, Sept. 18. This is NBC’s second straight year and the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

NBC won the demo derby among all programming with 0.9 in adults 18-49 by 13% over Fox (0.8), ABC (0.7) and CBS (0.7). NBC was also No. 1 in the following demos: women 18-49, adults 18-34, women 18-34 and adults, men and women 25-54. “Sunday Night Football,” “Saturday Night Live” and “This Is Us” were among the NBC programs to take the No. 1 spots in their respective demos.