Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of RB

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
It’s been a few weeks since Usher finally claimed the throne as the King of R&B . Babyface recently sat with SiriusXM host Bevy Smith on her show, Bevelations , and talked about the weight of the coveted title as well as what it means to consider someone the “King.”

“It’s interesting when you say ‘King,’ what makes you King? Is it how many hits that you have or is it how many people that you’ve touched? How many people that you give that feeling to that when they think of home, they think of R&B?” he questioned. “R&B is a really hard one to figure out the King of.”

The music veteran brought up Michael Jackson being the King of Pop and added that “it was overwhelming with the hits that he had.” Though tracking one’s hits is a route, the Girls Night Out crooner also brought up the murkiness of publishing and ownership.

Face added, “This is what makes it difficult. Today, you have songs everyone knows, and then you have the streamers […] It’s really hard to say because today the audiences are so different from each other, it’s not like everybody is on the same page as they were with Michael Jackson back in the day.”

Ultimately, he opted not to specifically name today’s “King of R&B,” citing, “It’s unfair for me to just do that.” Yet, he admittedly is leaning in Usher’s direction.

Listen to the full conversation below.

