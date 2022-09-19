Yankees ticket prices spike as Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ HR record: How to get tickets for Pirates, Red Sox at Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge didn’t get past Babe Ruth last night, which means, perhaps fittingly, that his best chance for 61 and 62 at home will come in this four-game set against the Red Sox — the same historic rival that Roger Maris torched for his record-breaking 61st homer of 1961. Judge will be the main character for all four contests, but let’s take a look at the pitching matchups too.

