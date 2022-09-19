Yankees ticket prices spike as Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ HR record: How to get tickets for Pirates, Red Sox at Yankee Stadium

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Aaron Judge's mother has wonderful tradition every time her son hits a home run
According to Jack Curry of the YES Network, Aaron Judge’s mother has a special tradition with family and friends every time her son hits a home run.
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Yankees fans had cool gesture with Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Tuesday night hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the 9th with a solo home run to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News
There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will begin an intense four-game series on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral
The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview
Aaron Judge didn’t get past Babe Ruth last night, which means, perhaps fittingly, that his best chance for 61 and 62 at home will come in this four-game set against the Red Sox — the same historic rival that Roger Maris torched for his record-breaking 61st homer of 1961. Judge will be the main character for all four contests, but let’s take a look at the pitching matchups too.
FOX Sports
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
BBC
Yankees v Red Sox: BBC to show Major League Baseball games
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox's bitter rivalry will be showcased on BBC Sport as the first match of a new five-year deal between the broadcaster and Major League Baseball. The two teams meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium with the hosts closing in on a play-off spot.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3