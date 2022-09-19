Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Fans Call KTLA A Low-Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster beats PressLos Angeles, CA
Join the Serbian community in Los Angeles to envision the futureDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Javier Marías: the renowned Spanish writer who stretched time, and sentences
Javier Marías, Spain’s most internationally renowned contemporary writer, died on September 11, just shy of his 71st birthday. Marías’s fame rests on his 14 novels, including A Heart So White, which won the IMPAC International Dublin Literary Award in 1997, Tomorrow in the Battle Think on Me, and the Your Face Tomorrow trilogy. His last novel, Tomas Nevinson, was published in March 2021. In Spain, he is also renowned for his translations of English and American literature and journalism. In his novels and short stories he picks up and runs with Miguel de Cervantes’ fascination with the line between reality and fiction,...
27 books you should read this fall, according to local experts
We asked staff members at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, Harvard Book Store, Frugal Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, and Porter Square Books for the titles they’re most excited to read as the foliage changes. The days of lounging with a book by the beach or a pool may be drawing to...
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The longest book in the world is for sale, but you can't read it
A limited-edition single-volume collection of the manga One Piece is being hailed as the longest book ever, as reported by The Guardian. Clocking in at a whopping 21,450 pages, the tome is physically impossible to read and is more of an art piece than an actual book. One Piece has been serialized in Japanese magazine Shōnen Jump weekly since 1997.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
hackernoon.com
Designing Language and Civilization: A True Story of Awaking The Creative Minority
Code is the world’s most powerful language but language is a common thing. More than 7,000 human languages are spoken today, over 30,000 in human history, and there are 300+ computer languages. However, great creativity, design, and literature are uncommon things. The same language, such a malleable thing, will not even stay consistent over centuries. The true story of how the space between words came into being, this universal design motif, serves as a precedent for achieving the uncommon.
NPR
Saeed Jones confronts the end of the world in new poems
Grief takes on many shapes. It can be personal, like losing a mother. Or it can arise from a collective experience - say, a country ravaged by injustice, violence and natural disaster. Surrounded by so much loss, how does one keep going? Saeed Jones tackles this question in his latest poetry collection titled "Alive At The End Of The World." NPR's Jeevika Verma has more.
RELATED PEOPLE
An Intimate History of Evolution by Alison Bashford review – Darwin’s outriders
Charles Darwin was, by all accounts, a meek and conflict-averse man. In his written work he tended not to personally attack his adversaries. He rarely gave public lectures, and he never once participated in the fractious head-to-head debates that served as the public proving ground for scientific ideas in Victorian England.
Collider
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Is A Love Letter to Storytelling
George Miller’s newest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, is a Russian nesting doll of stories. The film itself is one, presenting Alithea’s (Tilda Swinton) story through the framing of her own narration. In Alithea’s narrative, we get her journey into this mystic world as she goes from a narratologist (someone who studies narrative and narrative structure) being tormented by specters of fiction to a woman living out a fable and seemingly besting it. And within Alithea’s narrative, we get the Djinn’s (Idris Elba) story, a three-act play of his own failures explaining how exactly he ended up in the lamp that fell into Alithea’s hands. And even deeper, within Djinn's own tale we hear stories within stories about the people he was bound to. From its structure to its use of flashbacks to the use of narration to the events unfolding on screen, everything in Three Thousand Years of Longing is a lovingly painted movie hearkening back to modes of storytelling from across millennia.
Atlas Obscura
John Calvin's Chair
In the Cathédrale de Saint-Pierre in Geneva, Switzerland, a high-backed wooden chair sits in a place of honor. It’s roped off so that nobody can sit in the seat, where the French preacher John Calvin sat more than 500 years ago. Geneva was an important city during the...
Comments / 0