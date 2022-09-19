George Miller’s newest film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, is a Russian nesting doll of stories. The film itself is one, presenting Alithea’s (Tilda Swinton) story through the framing of her own narration. In Alithea’s narrative, we get her journey into this mystic world as she goes from a narratologist (someone who studies narrative and narrative structure) being tormented by specters of fiction to a woman living out a fable and seemingly besting it. And within Alithea’s narrative, we get the Djinn’s (Idris Elba) story, a three-act play of his own failures explaining how exactly he ended up in the lamp that fell into Alithea’s hands. And even deeper, within Djinn's own tale we hear stories within stories about the people he was bound to. From its structure to its use of flashbacks to the use of narration to the events unfolding on screen, everything in Three Thousand Years of Longing is a lovingly painted movie hearkening back to modes of storytelling from across millennia.

