Look: NASCAR Announced Significant Suspension Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon NASCAR announced a significant penalty for the Team Penske No. 12 crew. In a statement released today, NASCAR assessed the crew a penalty for a lost wheel during last Saturday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. "Ryan Blaney headed to pit road in the 93rd...
NASCAR penalizes playoff driver for Bristol infraction
Ryan Blaney is paying a high price for a pit stop gone bad during Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR announced Tuesday it has suspended Team Penske crew chief Jonathan Hassler, jackman Graham Stoddard and rear tire changer Zachary Price for the next four races, for a rules violation. The No. 12 Ford lost a wheel early in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Blaney’s left-rear wheel came loose and rolled down pit road as he left his pit stall after a stop on lap 93.
Chase Elliott Is Right to Throw a Huge Diss at a NASCAR Experiment
Chase Elliott makes a distinction between driving and racing, which is why NASCAR's Le Mans venture doesn't interest the 2020 Cup Series champion. The post Chase Elliott Is Right to Throw a Huge Diss at a NASCAR Experiment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs
When Bubba Wallace returned to the track at Bristol from steering problems, some fans suggested it was a sinister move by JGR to eliminate Kyle Busch from the playoffs. The 23XI Racing president fired back. The post 23XI Racing President Gets Salty and Fires Back at Fans Suggesting Joe Gibbs Racing Wanted Bubba Wallace to Return to Race and Eliminate Kyle Busch From Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs' Big Decision
NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is making a big move as we head deeper into the Cup Series playoff race. The former NFL head coach turned NASCAR owner is swapping his team's pit crews. "Joe Gibbs Racing is swapping the over-the-wall pit crews for Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin starting at Texas," Bob Pockrass reported on Monday.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set
Saturday night was a wild one at Bristol Motor Speedway. Now we know the NASCAR… The post NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Four Drivers Eliminated at Bristol, Round of 12 Set appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Gibbs Racing swaps Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch's pit crews for the rest of 2022
Joe Gibbs Racing has swapped pit crews between their No. 11 and No. 18 teams, giving drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch new crews for the remainder of the 2022 season. The swap was first reported by Fox Sports and later confirmed by NASCAR.com. The change comes after Kyle Busch...
Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other
An NBC racing analyst researched which drivers get tangled up in the same wrecks most often. Her work all but predicted what then happened at Bristol. The post Dr. Diandra Diagnoses the NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Most Likely to Bump Into Each Other appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR’s new championship favorite for the 2022 season
NASCAR has a new championship favorite after the last three races. Let's dive into Christopher Bell's case and the change of guard at Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR Penalty Report: September 2022 (Bristol Motor Speedway)
Bristol Motor Speedway penalty report; Three suspended for four races. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the playoff elimination event. View the NASCAR penalty report from Bristol Motor Speedway below. On lap 93, Ryan Blaney hit...
Bell named Skip Barber Racing School brand ambassador
Townsend Bell will be joining the Skip Barber Racing School as Brand Ambassador. Bell is a graduate of the school and also a former instructor. He is the 2001 Indy Lights Champion, the winner of the 2014 Daytona 24, the 2015 IMSA GTD Champion, the 2016 Le Mans 24 winner, and a 10-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of fourth in 2009.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell new No. 1
The 12 drivers racing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship are 0-for-3 in playoff races to date. The question of the moment is not: Can a non-playoff driver win another race? Now the question appears to be: Will a playoff driver ever win again?. Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and Chris...
Homestead Testing Results: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR testing results from Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting a test with the Next Gen car. The test is ahead of the race on October 23 when the track will host their first race with NASCAR’s new machine. View Homestead-Miami Speedway testing results below.
Skid Plate Racing Is the Slowest, Most Action-Packed Form of Motorsports
The fun thing about motorsports is there's something for everyone. Whether you're into ultra-quick open-wheelers, dune-jumping Baja trucks, or Isle of Man TT motorcycle madness, there's likely a genre that fits your interests. One type of motorsport that we suspect anyone with even a slight interest in cars will love is skid plate racing.
