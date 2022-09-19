ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU English professor publishes first book

By Chad Miller
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSx8l_0i1odSs600

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Rebeca Bernard, an assistant professor in the English department at Angelo State University has published her first book of short stories titled, “Our Sister Who Will Not Die,” through Mad Creek Books , an imprint of the Ohio State University Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOCS1_0i1odSs600

According to the release, the collection of 11 short stories brings readers, ” face to face with the frailties of human character – and demonstrates how the yearning for love and connection allows beauty and resilience to emerge from darkness. In questioning traditional formulations of good and evil, Bernard’s stories ask readers to recognize their own culpabilities and acknowledge their shared humanity. They also compel readers to believe that hope is always worth letting in.”

Our Sister Who Will Not Die ” won the 2021 Non/Fiction Prize from The Journal, a literary magazine published by Ohio State University. It is available for purchase through Ohio State University Press, Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other online booksellers.

Bernard will host a reading and book-signing event for her new book on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St. in downtown San Angelo.

