In the 608: Meriter Hospital ICU Trauma Recovery Group

MADISON, Wis. – Throughout the pandemic, we know our frontline workers were front and center in helping our families and friends make it through the worst of times. UnityPoint Health – Meriter recognized the struggles and trauma their ICU staff was dealing with and wanted to provide a supportive and healing environment.
Applications to fill District 17 alderperson vacancy now open

Applicants will be interviewed at a Common Council Executive Committee meeting on October 20 at 6 p.m. The new alder will be appointed on October 25, and will serve until April 18, 2023. The District 17 seat is open after former alder Gary Halverson resigned last week. Halverson’s name had...
