Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder/outfielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nelson Velazquez will replace Wisdom in right field and hit seventh. Velazquez has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell grabbing seat Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field over Mitchell while Andrew McCutchen enters the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Christian Yelich will be in left field.
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez resting Thursday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez will rest after five straight starts. Ji-Man Choi will take over on first base and bat eighth. Choi is averaging 7.8 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick sitting Thursday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Mauricio Dubon will replace McCormick in center field and hit ninth. Dubon is averaging 5.5 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the...
numberfire.com
Juan Yepez idle Thursday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Alec Burleson will replace Yepez in right field and hit seventh. Burleson has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.2...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff sitting Thursday for Texas
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Jonah Heim will catch for Martin Perez and bat fifth. Heim has a $2,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.8 FanDuel...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes on bench for Rays versus Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will replace Paredes in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth while Jonathan Aranda shifts over to the hot corner. Aranda...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias resting Thursday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. Gunnar Henderson will move to third base in place of Urias while Jorge Mateo starts at shortstop and bats ninth. Henderson has a $3,400 salary on Thursday...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to sidelines Thursday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Christian Vazquez will replace Maldonado behind the plate and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.7 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Wil Myers missing from Padres' lineup Thursday
San Diego Padres first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brandon Drury will replace Myers on first base and bat out of the cleanup spot. Drury has a $3,300 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez sitting Thursday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will sit while Caleb Hamilton catches for Josh Winder and hits ninth. Luis Arraez will be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff batter. Arraez...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine on Reds' bench Thursday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Chuckie Robinson will catch for Hunter Greene and hit ninth. Robinson is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Reds'...
Comments / 0