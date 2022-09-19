ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mariners bench Dylan Moore on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Dylan Moore is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will sit on the bench after Adam Frazier was named Seattle's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 109 batted balls this season, Moore has accounted for a 14.7% barrel rate and a .319...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
SEATTLE, WA
Lamar Jackson wearing sleeve on throwing arm at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen wearing a padded sleeve on his throwing arm at Wednesday's practice. Jackson did not throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media, which lasted around 30 minutes. There hasn't been any report of an injury and Jackson certainly looked fine in Week 2 while completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson and/or the Ravens will likely address the matter following Wednesday's practice, so this will be worth keeping an eye on. Baltimore will face the New England Patriots in Week 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Thursday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder/outfielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nelson Velazquez will replace Wisdom in right field and hit seventh. Velazquez has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points....
CHICAGO, IL
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell grabbing seat Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field over Mitchell while Andrew McCutchen enters the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Christian Yelich will be in left field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
TAMPA, FL
Harold Ramirez resting Thursday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez will rest after five straight starts. Ji-Man Choi will take over on first base and bat eighth. Choi is averaging 7.8 FanDuel points per...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Astros' Chas McCormick sitting Thursday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Mauricio Dubon will replace McCormick in center field and hit ninth. Dubon is averaging 5.5 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the...
HOUSTON, TX
Juan Yepez idle Thursday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Alec Burleson will replace Yepez in right field and hit seventh. Burleson has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sam Huff sitting Thursday for Texas

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Jonah Heim will catch for Martin Perez and bat fifth. Heim has a $2,200 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.8 FanDuel...
Isaac Paredes on bench for Rays versus Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will replace Paredes in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth while Jonathan Aranda shifts over to the hot corner. Aranda...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Ramon Urias resting Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. Gunnar Henderson will move to third base in place of Urias while Jorge Mateo starts at shortstop and bats ninth. Henderson has a $3,400 salary on Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Martin Maldonado moving to sidelines Thursday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles. Christian Vazquez will replace Maldonado behind the plate and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.7 FanDuel points....
HOUSTON, TX
Wil Myers missing from Padres' lineup Thursday

San Diego Padres first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brandon Drury will replace Myers on first base and bat out of the cleanup spot. Drury has a $3,300 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gary Sanchez sitting Thursday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will sit while Caleb Hamilton catches for Josh Winder and hits ninth. Luis Arraez will be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff batter. Arraez...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Austin Romine on Reds' bench Thursday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Chuckie Robinson will catch for Hunter Greene and hit ninth. Robinson is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Reds'...
CINCINNATI, OH

