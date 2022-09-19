The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO