Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Browns identify, plan to ban fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with bottle during Sunday’s loss
The Browns plan to ban a fan from First Energy Stadium after an investigation found they threw a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media shared a video from field level of Haslam getting hit...
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cowboys Worked Out Seven Including QB Reid Sinnett
Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later. The Dolphins signed...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera on defensive personnel changes: We’re not there yet
With the exception of a Week 18 victory over the lowly Giants, Washington’s defense did not perform well down the stretch in 2021. And the club is not off to a particularly hot start in 2022 either. Though the Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week One, they gave up...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey limited with ankle stiffness in Thursday practice
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been added to his team’s injury report. But the team reports he is still expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Per Darin Gantt of the Panthers’ website, McCaffrey’s snaps were limited on Thursday due to some lingering ankle stiffness....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
NBC Sports
Eagles receiver returns to practice ahead of Commanders game
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins (illness) returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. He was limited. That means the Eagles are again incredibly healthy as they prepare for their Week 3 game on the road against the Washington Commanders. In addition to Watkins’ return, the Eagles also had...
NBC Sports
Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NBC Sports
La’el Collins not practicing with Bengals
The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins. Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday. With Collins missing his second straight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Buccaneers to sign Cole Beasley
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady,...
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
NBC Sports
Amon-Ra St. Brown roasts Commanders after Lions’ Week 2 win
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown torched Washington during Week 2, there are no two ways about it. He finished with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns along with 68 rushing yards, en route to a 36-27 Lions win. St. Brown didn’t mince words after the game,...
NBC Sports
49ers sign Marlon Mack to 53-player roster
The 49ers are signing running back Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced. San Francisco is running short on healthy backs. Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve last week after spraining his medial collateral ligament. He is expected to miss two months.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Lamar Jackson has answered all questions about playing in the pocket
Prior to the 2018 draft, the Patriots had interest in Lamar Jackson. The Patriots have a specific kind of interest in him now, given that they face him on Sunday. Earlier this week, coach Bill Belichick was asked whether Jackson has answered the questions about his ability to play in the pocket.
NBC Sports
NFL sends warning letter to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge...
NBC Sports
Brian Daboll glad Kenny Golladay’s unhappy about not playing
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay vented his frustration with his role on the team on Wednesday and head coach Brian Daboll had his chance to respond to Golladay on Thursday. Golladay only played two snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and Golladay said he “didn’t like the decision...
NBC Sports
Shane Steichen: I’m not surprised at all by what Jalen Hurts is doing
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has gotten off to a hot start in 2022, highlighted by his strong performance against the Vikings on Monday. Hurts finished the 24-7 victory 26-of-31 passing for 333 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 57 yards with a pair of TDs.
Comments / 0