Fall festivities in full swing at local farm

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
 3 days ago

BACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fall festivities are in full swing at Kuchta Farms despite inflation.

The farm has a corn maze and hay rides, as well as activities for the kids, pumpkins and pick-your-own sunflowers.

They also sell fall goods like flowers, cider and doughnuts.

Fall and Halloween events 2022

Co-owner Amanda Kuchta says the growing season — which starts in spring — was dry this year. Luckily, they got enough rain for the corn and pumpkins to grow.

She says they’re trying to stay ahead of rising costs by purchasing seeds and fertilizer in advance for next season.

However, costs for seeds and gas are rising.

“We don’t grow everything that we do – we do buy mums and apple cider products. The prices of a lot of that went up for us,” says Kuchta.

However, they’ve avoided raising prices for almost all their activities and products.

Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
