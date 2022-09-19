Fall festivities in full swing at local farm

BACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Fall festivities are in full swing at Kuchta Farms despite inflation.

The farm has a corn maze and hay rides, as well as activities for the kids, pumpkins and pick-your-own sunflowers.

They also sell fall goods like flowers, cider and doughnuts.

Co-owner Amanda Kuchta says the growing season — which starts in spring — was dry this year. Luckily, they got enough rain for the corn and pumpkins to grow.

She says they’re trying to stay ahead of rising costs by purchasing seeds and fertilizer in advance for next season.

However, costs for seeds and gas are rising.

“We don’t grow everything that we do – we do buy mums and apple cider products. The prices of a lot of that went up for us,” says Kuchta.

However, they’ve avoided raising prices for almost all their activities and products.

