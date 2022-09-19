Britain grinds to a halt: Roads and motorways are empty during Monday morning rush hour as commuters stay home or camp out overnight to watch Queen's funeral
Britain's roads and motorways ground to a halt during rush hour on Monday morning as commuters stayed at home or camped out over night to watch the Queen's funeral.
London's highways were almost deserted after a slew of road closures were imposed by the Met Police, with tourists and locals looking to drive around the capital being advised to check before they travel.
Most trips in and around the Capital have been limited to Tube journeys or buses with darkened windows.
Earlier this morning buses appeared to have been transporting military officers in ceremonial dress which were spotted in and around Parliament Square and Birdcage Walk.
Meanwhile in the North the M62 connecting Manchester and Liverpool was almost deserted while a usually packed contraflow system on Birmingham's Aston Expressway was almost void of vehicles.
The M1, one of England's largest motorways, which cuts through some of the country's major cities, was also very quiet during the late monarch's service.
Today's public bank holiday - which was granted by King Charles and given the green light by the accession council - will see a host of businesses close for the day including shops, restaurants and pubs.
Meanwhile trains to London from Newcastle were deserted despite fears extra carriages were needed ahead of the funeral.
Major rail companies bulked up services so more people could travel to the capital to pay their respects.
Night trains were also added allow mourners to return back home but now they may not be needed.
Reports suggested Durham station was busy yesterday with people choosing to head down at the weekend a day in advance.
One passenger, who got the train from Newcastle at 4am, was greeted by an empty Central Station with more people returning from night's out than heading to London.
He said: 'Quiet here so far with 40 minutes until the first train departs for London.
'I'm shocked at how quiet this train is. More people are heading home from nights out than going to London. Possible mourners who wanted to beat the rush are already in the capital.'
At the same time bin collections, driving tests and a number of hospital appointments have all also been scrapped, while there are closures at English Heritage and National Trust sites
Supermarket stores including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi are among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.
