ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Britain grinds to a halt: Roads and motorways are empty during Monday morning rush hour as commuters stay home or camp out overnight to watch Queen's funeral

By Tom Scotson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britain's roads and motorways ground to a halt during rush hour on Monday morning as commuters stayed at home or camped out over night to watch the Queen's funeral.

London's highways were almost deserted after a slew of road closures were imposed by the Met Police, with tourists and locals looking to drive around the capital being advised to check before they travel.

Most trips in and around the Capital have been limited to Tube journeys or buses with darkened windows.

Earlier this morning buses appeared to have been transporting military officers in ceremonial dress which were spotted in and around Parliament Square and Birdcage Walk.

Meanwhile in the North the M62 connecting Manchester and Liverpool was almost deserted while a usually packed contraflow system on Birmingham's Aston Expressway was almost void of vehicles.

The M1, one of England's largest motorways, which cuts through some of the country's major cities, was also very quiet during the late monarch's service.

Today's public bank holiday - which was granted by King Charles and given the green light by the accession council - will see a host of businesses close for the day including shops, restaurants and pubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOJoL_0i1obiyQ00
The M62 connecting Manchester to Liverpool was deserted and almost empty as commuters stayed home or camped out ahead of the Queen's funeral at 11am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQNKX_0i1obiyQ00
Junction, A1M / A14 was also very bare on Monday morning as the nation mourned the loss of Britain's longest serving monarch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gLXt_0i1obiyQ00
Another snapshot of the M62 which is usually brimming with vehicles travelling between Manchester and Liverpool. Meanwhile a slew of businesses including retail, hospitality and entertainment shut their doors ahead of the state funeral in London today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kyyi_0i1obiyQ00
The M1, one of the country's longest motorways, and cuts through many of England's major cities, was very quiet at Junction 41 between Leeds and Harrogate during the Queen's funeral on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Hqg4_0i1obiyQ00
Streets in the heart of Liverpool were empty this morning. The news comes after a number of roads in and around the city are set to close in the coming week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9No6_0i1obiyQ00
The M60 motorway, the Manchester ring road, which surrounds the great Northern city, was almost empty this morning  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RIt5_0i1obiyQ00
Parts of the M60 which connects Liverpool, Salford, Irlam and areas of Trafford fell silent on Bank Holiday Monday. The news comes as the country came to a stand still as bin collections, driving tests and a number of hospital appointments all scrapped their services for the day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zz33o_0i1obiyQ00
The streets of Manchester were deserted this morning as the vast majority of shops are closed for the Queen's funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYo9H_0i1obiyQ00
Despite the deserted roads in the North, huge crowds flocked into central London this morning for the funeral service, with City Hall officials issuing a warning at 7.30am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3OiJ_0i1obiyQ00
Trips in and and around the City of London have been limited to a few large buses with darkened window's criss-crossing the streets around Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPlRI_0i1obiyQ00
No cars were spotted at times on the M62 between Liverpool and Manchester. Meanwhile some of the city's big retail employers including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi are among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iiun_0i1obiyQ00
A usually packed contraflow system on Birmingham's Aston Expressway from the Spaghetti Junction into the city is almost void of vehicles as people stay at home to watch the state funeral of The Queen

Meanwhile trains to London from Newcastle were deserted despite fears extra carriages were needed ahead of the funeral.

Major rail companies bulked up services so more people could travel to the capital to pay their respects.

Night trains were also added allow mourners to return back home but now they may not be needed.

Reports suggested Durham station was busy yesterday with people choosing to head down at the weekend a day in advance.

One passenger, who got the train from Newcastle at 4am, was greeted by an empty Central Station with more people returning from night's out than heading to London.

He said: 'Quiet here so far with 40 minutes until the first train departs for London.

'I'm shocked at how quiet this train is. More people are heading home from nights out than going to London. Possible mourners who wanted to beat the rush are already in the capital.'

At the same time bin collections, driving tests and a number of hospital appointments have all also been scrapped, while there are closures at English Heritage and National Trust sites

Supermarket stores including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi are among those closing their supermarket stores for the day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travellers stranded as major disruption continues into Tuesday

Disruption to train services in and out of London Paddington continued overnight with many passengers stranded in Reading following the Queen’s funeral.No trains have been able to enter or leave Paddington station, west London, since 6.30am on Monday because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.National Rail said the disruption was expected to continue until midday on Tuesday.Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line have been disrupted all day.In Berkshire, Reading Station saw long queues of people trying to get on to services back into London and others finding their trains cancelled or...
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Grinds#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Commuters#Uk#The Met Police#Capital#The Accession Council
Daily Mail

Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service

Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A signal from the King's equerry, rubber-soled boots and the crown bolted down on Queen's coffin: How pallbearers carried Her Majesty to her final resting place - as calls are made for Grenadier Guards who did the 'toughest job in the world' to get medals

The steady-shouldered pallbearers who safely carried the Queen's coffin during her state funeral have won the hearts of the nation amid growing calls for the soldiers to be honoured with medals. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen's headscarf laid across her pony Emma's saddle for the funeral procession is an Hermès design featuring Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews complete with the stable, equerry and royal carriages

The headscarf which was laid across the Queen's favourite pony in a poignant moment at her funeral on Monday was a 1993 Hermes design dedicated to Buckingham Palace's stables. Emma, a black pony, was spotted on the side of the road as the Queen's body arrived at Windsor Castle earlier this week, accompanied by Terry Pendry, who has held his position as Queen's head groom for the past 25 years.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Harry suggested bringing in a 'mediator to clear the air' to resolve the royal rift during Spring meeting with Charles… but the plan left Camilla 'spluttering over her tea', while William felt 'relief' at his brother's move to US, new book claims

Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to solve his rift with the rest of the Royal Family, causing Camilla to 'splutter over her tea', a royal book has claimed. In a book soon to be published about The Firm, The New Royals, author and journalist Katie Nicholl addressed the deepening division between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals and begin a new life in the US in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Shocking moment 'Mexican Hoon Cartel' makes a mockery of new driving laws as they share videos of themselves speeding, drifting across multiple lanes and running red lights

Gold Coast hoon gangs have flaunted their dangerous driving antics on social media in brazen defiance of new laws and hi-tech cameras meant to stop them. Video posted online by a group calling themselves the 'Mexican Hoon Cartel' shows station wagons careening down Bermuda St, which is a major state road, wildly swerving and skidding across all three lanes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drunk, screaming passenger leaves holidaymakers ‘scared’ on flight to Turkey

A drunk passenger was handed over to the police after he left his fellow passengers “scared”, risking the safety of others on a flight to Turkey.Footage shows the man - who was described as “unruly” - shouting and kicking at the seat in front during the Corendon Airlines service from Manchester to Antalya on 10 July.The man then appears to be topless in the latter half of the clip, before announcing: “People are scared of me. I wonder why.”A British passenger who was seated next to him filmed the incident.The unnamed traveller said: “After taking off, the stewardess asked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Woman who appeared to be shunned by man shaking hands with visitors at Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to England

The mourner seemingly blanked by a man welcoming visitors to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral is the wife of the Argentine ambassador to the UK, MailOnline can reveal. Alessandra Viggiano Marra, who is also a diplomat herself, became something of a viral sensation for her less-than-impressed reaction to not...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Australian travellers are trapped inside a Japanese airport for three DAYS as Jetstar repeatedly cancels flights - and the same thing just happened to another group

For the second time in two weeks a group of Jetstar passengers trying to get to Australia has been marooned and left hungry for days in a Japanese airport. The latest stranded group landed at Tokyo's main Narita Airport on Sunday for what was meant to be a short stopover before boarding a flight to the Gold Coast that evening.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal

King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sea of flowers that mourners left in tribute to the Queen will be put on display in Green Park and Hyde Park before being turned to compost to be used in royal parks

The sea of flowers that mourners have left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be taken to Green Park and Hyde Park before being turned into compost. Since the Queen's death was confirmed on September 8, thousands of mourners have left floral tributes in locations across the capital including outside Buckingham Palace and along the Mall.
U.K.
TravelNoire

Plane Arrives In Spain Without Luggage, Annoying Passengers

Summer may be over, but we can always count on airline complications no matter the season. Recently, an Iberia Express flight arrived in Spain without luggage. According to Manchester Evening News, “a flight to Spain recently took off without any luggage on board because there was a shortage of baggage handlers at the airport.”
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

612K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy