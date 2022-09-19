ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester ‘consider shock Sean Dyche swoop five months after Burnley sacking with Brendan Rodgers on brink of the axe’

By Kostas Lianos
 3 days ago

LEICESTER are keeping tabs on Sean Dyche amid the uncertainty surrounding manager Brendan Rodgers' future, reports suggest.

The Foxes have suffered a dismal start to their campaign that has seen them drop to the bottom of the Premier League table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KciM_0i1oXM6W00
Leicester will consider Sean Dyche as their new manager if Brendan Rodgers leaves Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGDra_0i1oXM6W00
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has come under fire after a dismal start Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Rodgers' side is winless and has lost a whopping six straight matches out of their first seven games of the season.

According to the Telegraph, the club's decision makers are thinking ahead and will consider a swoop for Dyche if their current boss leaves from the dugout during the international break.

The ex-Burnley boss was sacked in April after nine-and-a-half years at Turf Moor with the club embroiled in a heated relegation scrap that saw them drop to the Championship.

Leicester are likelier to move for a manager with Premier League experience should Rodgers depart from the King Power Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMqbf_0i1oXM6W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDclU_0i1oXM6W00

Dyche spent seven seasons in the Prem with Burnley and even took them to Europe in 2018.

Rodgers saw his team's misery extend on Saturday after a 6-2 thrashing at Tottenham.

The ex-Liverpool boss stated he will always have tremendous respect for Leicester's owners no matter what their decision is regarding his future.

Rodgers said: "Whatever happens I’ll have a huge amount of respect for them [the owners] because they’ve given me great support.

“I understand the game. The scoreline didn’t reflect the game but the bottom line is it’s a heavy defeat.

“They’ve given me brilliant support. Whatever happens to me at Leicester, whether I stay and fight on, I’ll always respect them."

