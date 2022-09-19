ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One slain in Forest Grove, one arrested

By Kaitlin Flanigan
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Forest Grove.

Forest Grove police say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a home on Meadow View Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds who had died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available, but police say “there are no threats to the community.” One person was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

