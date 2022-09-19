Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for Queen’s funeral together

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle looked sombre as they travelled down the Mall with a police escort towards the Queen's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were driven in a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and on The Mall towards St James’ Palace.

Princes William and Harry stood together to show a united front for a historic vigil at the Queen’s coffin on Saturday Credit: AFP

Four vehicles with flags were seen driving ahead of Harry’s car.

Meanwhile Prince William was seen travelling in a seperate Range Rover with a police escort towards St. James' palace shortly after 10.15am.

He had a reflective expression on his face as he travelled in the vehicle.

His daughter Princess Charlotte was sat beside him in the car.

It comes as the grieving grandsons have appeared to be united in mourning this week - but are today travelling in separate cars.

It comes after William and Harry flew to the Queen's bedside at Balmoral separately on the day she died in what some described as the latest indication of bad blood between them.

But they surprised royal fans by reuniting the "fab four" on an impromptu walkabout outside Windsor Castle.

The pair, with wives Kate and Meghan, viewed flowers and notes left in tribute to the late monarch "to show unity at an incredibly difficult time".

The siblings then stood side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin as it made its final journey from Buckingham Palace several days later.

And they then put their differences aside to lead all eight of Her Majesty's grandchildren at a vigil in Westminster Hall.

This morning it was revealed that George and Princess Charlotte will be at the funeral.

Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents William and Kate who believed it important they attend the historic occasion.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, will be the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

They will walk behind their ­parents — and in front of Harry and Meghan — as they follow the Queen’s coffin inside.

Prince William and Prince Harry after viewing tributes left to the Queen outside Windsor Castle

The Queen has been lying in wait in Westminister Hall