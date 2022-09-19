Read full article on original website
Tiger Talk: An Unexpected Love for the Game
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I’m sure most of these articles start with phrases like, “I have played since I was three”, or “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love this sport”. For me, my sports journey has been a bit more on the unconventional side.
Raymond A. Richard (February 22, 1942 – September 18, 2022)
Raymond A. Richards, 80, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 30 years and former resident of Odgen, Utah. Mr. Richards died following a lengthy illness. He was born February 22, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colorado; the son of Raymond Richards and Olive Bates.
Anna Mildred Maser (December 8, 1929 – September 15, 2022)
Anna Mildred Maser, 92, went to see Jesus face to face on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 14 years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. Anna was born on December...
Cody Berrier (September 12, 1975 – August 18, 2022)
Cody Berrier, 46, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on September 12, 1975 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Richard Kendall Berrier and Nancy Vercimak Berrier. Cody graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1994. He loved spending...
JoAnn Schneider (July 7, 1928 – August 26, 2022)
JoAnn Schneider, 94, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of New Prague, Minnesota. Mrs. Schneider died following a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1928 in Drake,...
Kemmerer, Pinedale BLM Offices to Winterize Campgrounds
KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management, Kemmerer and Pinedale Field Offices will winterize the water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground in Lincoln County, and Scab Creek Campground and Warren Bridge Campground in Sublette County during the last week of September. No water will be available at these...
Dog Park Pond to Close for Goldfish Eradication
ROCK SPRINGS — The Bitter Creek Bark Park Pond will be closed on Wednesday, September 28, so the pond can be chemically treated to eradicate the goldfish and any other non-native fish living in it. According to a press release from the Rock Springs Park Department, the large dog...
Ralph Eugene Locke III (December 22, 1942 – September 13, 2022)
Ralph Eugene Locke III, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Worland, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 22, 1942 in Southgate,...
Wyoming Game and Fish euthanizes injured deer found by students; buck was illegally shot in Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it is seeking information about the illegal shooting of a mule deer that occurred in the city of Green River last week. Elementary school students found the injured buck mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Arkansas...
Information Sought on Deer Illegally Shot in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer that was illegally shot in the City of Green River. The buck deer was found injured by elementary school students on September 15 in the vicinity of Arkansas and Alabama streets. Upon responding to the report of the injured deer, the animal was euthanized by department personnel. A necropsy was conducted in order to determine the cause of injury to the buck; department personnel determined the deer had previously been shot.
Harrison Elementary’s Principal Sleeps on Roof to Celebrate Reading Goal
GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary School’s principal, Steven Lake, sets goals with his students at the end of each school year to encourage continued learning throughout the summer. To boost participation, Mr. Lake promised to spend a night on the roof if the students met their reading goal....
Joe Barbuto – D
Tell us a little about yourself. I am the current Sweetwater County Treasurer, a position I’ve served in since July of 2021. A fifth-generation native of Sweetwater County, I have previously served in several volunteer roles, including as a member of community boards and assisting local non-profit organizations in their endeavors and initiatives. I also represented House District 48 in the Wyoming State Legislature for two terms.
Vehicle registration renewal cards get an update
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Individuals who register their vehicles in Sweetwater County will see changes to the registration renewal cards they receive in the mail. Cards will now include an iOS and Android compatible QR code that will take the user directly to the renewal website when scanned by their smartphone or tablet. A person can then input the PIN included on the card directly below the QR code, fill in their payment information, and the Sweetwater County Treasurer’s office will send their new registration and tabs via USPS.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22
DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
RS Council Looks at Amending Crossroads Pump Station’s Project Agreement
ROCK SPRINGS — Due to inflation costs, COVID-19 impacts, and a new timeframe needed to complete the Crossroads Pump Station and transmission project, the City of Rock Springs is looking at amending the project’s original agreement. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the Council will review...
Commission to Continue Discussions for Public Informant Officer Position
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will continue its discussions Tuesday for a position within the county to act as a public information officer for the commissioners. The Commission will meet Tuesday, September 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The Commission pulled...
City Council to Consider Approving GRPD to Purchase Alternative to Taser
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) could soon be purchasing an alternative device called Bolawrap to use in situations not viable for a Taser. The Green River City Council will consider approval of the purchase of this device during its meeting Tuesday, September 20, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall.
