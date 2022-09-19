Read full article on original website
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
Newsom signs raft of bills to strengthen state’s cannabis laws, reduce discrimination
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several measures that he says will strengthen the state’s cannabis laws, expand the legal cannabis market, and “redress the harms of cannabis prohibition.”. Newsom on Sunday signed 10 cannabis-related bills, including Senate Bill 1326, which creates a process for California to enter into...
Fact check: Did this Republican candidate for Congress vote to raise California’s gas tax?
Claim: San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti voted to raise health care costs, prescription drug prices and the gas tax, according to an advertisement paid for by opponent Rep. Josh Harder’s campaign. Rating: Out of context. The votes in the advertisement and corresponding website are fee revisions for San...
California employers will soon be banned for screening workers for marijuana
Employers in California will soon be banned from screening workers for marijuana under a new law.
California attorney general seizing control of LASD investigation involving Supervisor Kuehl
California's attorney general took over an LASD investigation into allegations of corruption against the MTA and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
McKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The...
Governor Newsom signs human composting bill into law
SACRAMENTO - From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances, there are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days. And now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried. Over the weekend, Governor Newsom signed a human composting bill into law."We have a climate change crisis out there and i don't want to contribute to it.," said Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)It was a post-mortem preference promising a greener afterlife."This cycle of returning back to earth is nothing new," said Garcia.Garcia is talking about human composting, where human remains naturally decompose over about a month after...
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
With Biden 2024 in doubt, San Francisco voters deliver blunt assessment of Gavin Newsom's presidential future
SAN FRANCISCO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden does not run for a second term, some Bay Area voters told Fox News. "I think it's great," Susan, a San Francisco resident, said of a Newsom presidential bid. "I think he's a great governor, and I think he could be an incredible president."
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead
I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
Study finds potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in California prison drinking water
Ten years after the state of California recognized the human right to water, hundreds of thousands of residents still rely on drinking water that contains dangerous levels of contaminants, including the highly toxic mineral arsenic. Many of them live in low-income and rural communities that struggle to afford the necessary infrastructure to remove arsenic from drinking water.
Leaders Roll Up Their Sleeves to Increase Voter Participation in Latino Community
National Voter Registration Day is of special significance to one community across the state including in the Bay Area. Latino leaders say more needs to be done to increase voter participation in their community and some are already taking action. Only 15% of Latinos voted in California's primary election and...
State's First ‘Clean Air Center' Launches in Bayview District
State and local officials in San Francisco on Tuesday celebrated the launch of California's first Clean Air Center, where people will be able to go when wildfire smoke creates poor air quality that is hazardous to health. The Clean Air Centers will be located at sites like libraries, schools and...
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices
TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again
On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs
Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
