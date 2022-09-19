ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Francisco, CA
California State
California Government
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county's COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom signs human composting bill into law

SACRAMENTO - From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances, there are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days. And now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried. Over the weekend, Governor Newsom signed a human composting bill into law."We have a climate change crisis out there and i don't want to contribute to it.," said Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)It was a post-mortem preference promising a greener afterlife."This cycle of returning back to earth is nothing new," said Garcia.Garcia is talking about human composting, where human remains naturally decompose over about a month after...
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California's Capitol. The camp's residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they've been ever since.
ABC10

New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they're off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It's Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead

I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain "a militia" as laid out in the Second Amendment.
Phys.org

Study finds potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in California prison drinking water

Ten years after the state of California recognized the human right to water, hundreds of thousands of residents still rely on drinking water that contains dangerous levels of contaminants, including the highly toxic mineral arsenic. Many of them live in low-income and rural communities that struggle to afford the necessary infrastructure to remove arsenic from drinking water.
NBC Bay Area

State's First 'Clean Air Center' Launches in Bayview District

State and local officials in San Francisco on Tuesday celebrated the launch of California's first Clean Air Center, where people will be able to go when wildfire smoke creates poor air quality that is hazardous to health. The Clean Air Centers will be located at sites like libraries, schools and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesungazette.com

Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices

TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
sdvoice.info

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

Guaranteed basic income isn't a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE

