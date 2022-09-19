SACRAMENTO - From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances, there are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days. And now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried. Over the weekend, Governor Newsom signed a human composting bill into law."We have a climate change crisis out there and i don't want to contribute to it.," said Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)It was a post-mortem preference promising a greener afterlife."This cycle of returning back to earth is nothing new," said Garcia.Garcia is talking about human composting, where human remains naturally decompose over about a month after...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO