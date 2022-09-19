ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More Details About Woman Who Died in Forest Hills Mudslide

NBC4 has learned more information about a San Bernardino County woman who was killed in last week's mudslides. The 62-year-old grandmother was found buried in mud near her home in the mountain community of Forest Falls. A family spokesperson spoke to NBC4's Tony Shin for an exclusive story. A video...
FOREST FALLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Candidates for LA Mayor, Sheriff Face Off in Wednesday Debates

Wednesday night was debate night in Los Angeles, as the candidates for the next mayor and sheriff went head-to-head on stage. The two debates were held back-to-back, for some of the most consequential races on the Nov. 8 ballot. The undercard, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and challenger, current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Arson Fire at Historic Church in South LA

A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South LA and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Three Sought in T-Mobile Store Robbery in Orange

Three men stole several thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Orange Monday. The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department. The men fled the scene...
ORANGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA

The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll. "Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NBC Los Angeles

Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Orange County Principal Follows in His Father's Footsteps

An Orange County principal is really experiencing déjà vu. He is now working at the school where he spent four formative years and he's doing it in the office where his father was principal 30 years ago. Jimmy Martin admits that education is in his blood. He initially...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

