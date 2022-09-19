Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Make Multiple Arrests in Connection to Smash-and-Grab Burglary in Beverly Hills
A SWAT operation happened early Wednesday morning in Long Beach that ended in three arrests including the arrest of a teen in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary. About $2.9 million worth of jewelry was stolen in broad daylight as thieves armed with sledge hammers smashed the window of a Beverly Hills jewelry shop.
NBC Los Angeles
Mother of 2-Year-Old Bitten by Coyote in April Sues City of Huntington Beach
A mother is suing the city of Huntington Beach, after her 2-year-old daughter was attacked and seriously injured by a coyote near the Huntington Beach Pier in April of this year. Breanne Thacker is filing the claims because the attack came after "years of concerns and outcry to address the...
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Missing Man's Remains Found in Makeshift Tomb on Property
Eight years ago, Eric Mercado suddenly disappeared. Since then, his family members have been desperately trying to find him. But within the past few weeks, police investigators got a major break in the case. They found Mercado’s remains in what they describe as a makeshift tomb at his girlfriend’s San...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
NBC Los Angeles
California Attorney General Takes Kuehl Investigation Away from LA County Sheriff
California Attorney General Rob Bonta says his office will assume all responsibility for investigating allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said led to searches of the home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and other locations last week. In a letter made public late Tuesday Bonta said the Sheriff's Department should,...
NBC Los Angeles
More Details About Woman Who Died in Forest Hills Mudslide
NBC4 has learned more information about a San Bernardino County woman who was killed in last week's mudslides. The 62-year-old grandmother was found buried in mud near her home in the mountain community of Forest Falls. A family spokesperson spoke to NBC4's Tony Shin for an exclusive story. A video...
NBC Los Angeles
Candidates for LA Mayor, Sheriff Face Off in Wednesday Debates
Wednesday night was debate night in Los Angeles, as the candidates for the next mayor and sheriff went head-to-head on stage. The two debates were held back-to-back, for some of the most consequential races on the Nov. 8 ballot. The undercard, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and challenger, current...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Young Girl Missing From Palmdale; Deputies Ask for Public's Help in Search
A 12-year-old girl went missing on Tuesday in the city of Palmdale, and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking help from the public to find her. Zamora James Williams was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., in the 38000 block of 11th Street E.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Arson Fire at Historic Church in South LA
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South LA and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Sought in T-Mobile Store Robbery in Orange
Three men stole several thousands of dollars worth of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in Orange Monday. The robbery was reported just after 6:15 p.m. at the store at 3320 E. Chapman Ave., near Prospect Street, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department. The men fled the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Eight-Car Pileup on 105 Freeway Kills One, Injures At Least Three Others
A multi-vehicle crash took place on the 105 Freeway just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring others. The eight-car pileup happened close to where the 105 meets the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Initial reports from the LAFD said one...
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing
Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA
The country's first fire engine has arrived and it's right here in LA. It's arrived at LA City Fire's Hollywood Station and it's ready to roll. "Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme," said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
NBC Los Angeles
One Orange County Principal Follows in His Father's Footsteps
An Orange County principal is really experiencing déjà vu. He is now working at the school where he spent four formative years and he's doing it in the office where his father was principal 30 years ago. Jimmy Martin admits that education is in his blood. He initially...
Comments / 0