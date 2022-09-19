ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Philip's confidante Penny Brabourne bids farewell to her lifelong friend the Queen

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

One of Prince Philip's closest confidantes has mourned the loss of her lifelong friend The Queen.

Penny Brabourne, 69, attended the funeral of the Queen today at Westminster Abbey looking demure in an all- black outfit and an elegant hat.

Penelope, Countess Mountbatten of Burma was close with both the late Duke of Edinburgh and Queen and was a regular visitor at Wood Farm, the cottage on the edge of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk where Prince Philip spent much of his time after retiring from public life in August 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xU0xY_0i1oRRd100
Penny Brabourne, 69, attended the funeral of the Queen today at Westminster Abbey looking demure in an all black outfit and an elegant hat

Also known as Lady Romsey and Lady Brabourne, was close with Philip despite their 32 years age difference, the pair were firm friends for decades and shared a love for the equestrian sport of carriage-driving.

Formerly Penelope Meredith Eastwood, 'Penny' Knatchbull, previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, is the daughter of a retired army major.

Penny's father left school at 15 and became a butcher, like his father and grand­father before him. He founded the Angus ­Steakhouse chain of restaurants which he sold for several millions, giving Penny a privileged childhood. She grew up and was educated in Switzerland before attending the London School of Economics.

She first met the Duke at a polo match when she was 20 and in a relationship with Lord Romsey, Earl Mountbatten's grandson Norton Knatchbull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1rgq_0i1oRRd100
Duke of Edinburgh took it upon himself in 1994 to teach Penny carriage driving and the pair (pictured together) travelled the country together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aip8A_0i1oRRd100
The Royal Family stand and sing as they say goodbye to Britain's beloved Queen Elizabeth in a packed Westminster Abbey today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJEyV_0i1oRRd100
The wreath which adorns the Queen's coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles. Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism

Norton, 73, is the grandson of Lord Mountbatten - who was famously close to his nephew Prince Philip. Philip was Norton's godson, while Norton is the godfather of Prince William.

Penny's father, Reg Eastwood, had sold his steakhouse chain to the Golden Egg company and was living with his wife in Majorca when his daughter married Norton.

The ­wedding had been delayed for eight weeks because five months earlier, on August 25, IRA bombers blew up a small boat in the sea off ­Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo, where Lord ­Mountbatten had a holiday home.

It killed Mountbatten, Norton's 14-year-old younger brother Nicholas (after whom he was to name his own son), his paternal grandmother the Dowager Lady Brabourne and Paul Maxwell, a 15-year-old local.

Mountbatten's murder meant that Broadlands became the newlyweds' first and only home. Brought up in his ­parents' comfortable 18th century country house in Kent, Norton dreaded it. He never wanted the burden of Broadlands and knew he could hardly live up to his ­illustrious grandfather as the local 'lord of the manor'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6p2F_0i1oRRd100
The Queen is carried to Westminster Abbey - the scene of her coronation and wedding - for her state funeral today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ui5ca_0i1oRRd100
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey past the grave of the Unknown Soldier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Do4n_0i1oRRd100
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLq4r_0i1oRRd100
A long line of mourners walk into the UK's most important church Westminster Abbey for The Queen's state funeral on Monday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiP2K_0i1oRRd100
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins spoke to clergy as he arrived at the funeral in a black suit for Her majesty's funeral on Monday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02K4lx_0i1oRRd100
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden look sombre as they arrive for the State Funeral of Her majesty The Queen today 

A family friend previously revealed: 'On the other hand, Penny was always comfortable there because she knew it was their duty.'

But Norton fell out with the locals when, in the Eighties, he tried to get planning permission for Tesco to build a superstore on the estate.

2,000 royals, world leaders and hundreds of members of the public have began filing into the Abbey as billions around the world will watch Her Majesty's state funeral.

Most of the VIPs arrived by coach, meeting at the Royal Hospital Chelsea before being put on a bus into Central London. Britain's ministers - past and present - were among the first arrivals including Nadham Zahawi, Ben Wallace and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3Krt_0i1oRRd100
The King and the royal family march to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall behind the Queen's coffin for her state funeral 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR7ox_0i1oRRd100
The Queen begins her final journey from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral today which is being watched by millions 

And outside hardy royal fans defied no-camping rules, as people of all ages set up tents, deck chairs and even a makeshift minibar to grab premium seats for the spectacle that will see 2million flood into the capital. By 8.30am member of the public were told that the procession route was full and began diverting people to Hyde Park to watch on the big screens.

The doors of Westminster Abbey opened at 8am, ahead of the arrival of the first mourners for the funeral of the Queen. The King's Guards trooped through the gates of Abbey, with two soldiers stationed at the metal gates awaiting the start of proceedings.

Amid concerns that London will be 'full' today - and a lack of hotel rooms - scores of people began bedding in to line The Mall in central London over the weekend, despite rules – seemingly loosely enforced – preventing people from setting up camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuSgU_0i1oRRd100
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stands next to King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, and William, Prince of Wales, as they salute during the state funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XFkw_0i1oRRd100
An emotional Prince Charles dressed in his military uniform arrives in the Abbey after the Queen is placed by the altar for her funeral 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnEp8_0i1oRRd100
Her Majesty is carried into her funeral and is watched by her mourning family who are dressed in military uniform and salute the monarch for the last time   
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtV1V_0i1oRRd100
In an extraordinary scene of mourning her majesty, the Queen's coffin moves out Westminster Abbey through Parliament Square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWfKG_0i1oRRd100
King Charles followed the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of his mother, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXGgq_0i1oRRd100
The Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex leave the Abbey. Prince George bites his nails next to his sister Charlotte

This morning, before dawn, stewards told campers to take down their tents. Huge crowds have also formed in Windsor, where the Queen will be buried this evening.

Several who slept in central London overnight said friends and family told them they were ‘mad’ to carry out the overnight vigil, but insisted they would not miss the occasion.

The Queen's state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a 'fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign' before she is laid to rest beside her late husband.

Police have also been granted a no-fly zone order over London on today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies drafted into action, plain-clothes officers will also mingle among crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under 'mutual aid'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VuUk_0i1oRRd100
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPViT_0i1oRRd100
Prince George, Prince Charlotte and their mother, the Princess of Wales, walk into Westminster Abbey for today's service 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N60xc_0i1oRRd100
The extraordinary scene in Westminster Abbey as the Queen is laid to rest today in front of the worlds royalty, leaders and media 

The Queen's Coffin was today carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage, and then positioned outside the building's North Door.

The procession then went from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 11am.

After the State Funeral Service finishes at around midday, the coffin will be placed on the State Gun Carriage outside the Abbey.

At 12.15pm, the procession will set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will go from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen's Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhyWj_0i1oRRd100
 'As parents they have, of course, thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them,' a source said. 'Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are up to it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1epH_0i1oRRd100
George, Charlotte and Catherine in a car with Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they travel along the Mall to Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9PJH_0i1oRRd100
King Charles is seen looking emotional in a car on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth today at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slo0z_0i1oRRd100
A long line of mourners walked into the UK's most important church Westminster Abbey today for her majesty's state funeral 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PM06q_0i1oRRd100
The Queen's coffin left Westminster Abbey for the last time after her state funeral this morning at Westminster Abbey in London 

At Wellington Arch, the Queen's coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm, ahead of the journey to Windsor.

It then will travel from central London to Windsor, on a route that has not been disclosed by the Palace. When the hearse arrives in Windsor, the procession will begin just after 3pm at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The state hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position, at Shaw Farm Gate before travelling to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister. Here, the bearer party will carry the coffin in procession up the steps into the chapel.

The Queen will be interred during a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.

Daily Mail

Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A signal from the King's equerry, rubber-soled boots and the crown bolted down on Queen's coffin: How pallbearers carried Her Majesty to her final resting place - as calls are made for Grenadier Guards who did the 'toughest job in the world' to get medals

The steady-shouldered pallbearers who safely carried the Queen's coffin during her state funeral have won the hearts of the nation amid growing calls for the soldiers to be honoured with medals. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Queen Letizia of Spain left the Queen's funeral after Westminster Abbey to 'fly to New York for the UN General Assembly' - leaving her husband King Felipe to attend the committal with his mother Queen Sofia, reports claim

Queen Letizia of Spain left Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after the Westminster Abbey service to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly, local reports have claimed. The mother-of-two, 50, did not attend Her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor - leaving her husband King Felipe, 54, to attend with his 83-year-old mother Queen Sofia.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral

Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal

King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

United by their grief for the Queen: The moment stony-faced King Charles, William, Harry and Andrew waited together at Windsor Castle to escort monarch to her final resting place

Extraordinary new photos have emerged of the Royal Family waiting together at Windsor Castle as they prepared to escort the Queen to her final resting place in St George's Chapel. The pictures show a family scene that is both ordinary and - given their positions, uniforms and the intensely public...
CELEBRITIES
