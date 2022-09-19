ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PMs get reshuffled at Queen's funeral: Awkward moment the six living former premiers - Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major - are stopped at doors of Westminster Abbey and told to enter in chronological order

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
 3 days ago

All six living former Prime Ministers paid their respects to the Queen at her funeral service in Westminster Abbey today.

Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major were among those attending the state event.

But they looked slightly awkward as a group of them arrived together, and were paused at the entrance to be reshuffled by officials. Mr Johnson and wife Carrie were shunted back so that the premiers could enter in chronological order of their time in No10 - meaning Sir John was first.

All the ex-leader were accompanied by their spouses - Mrs May with Philip, Mr Cameron with Samantha, Mr Brown with Sarah, Sir Tony with Cherie, and Sir John with Norma.

They watched as current PM Liz Truss read the second lesson to mourners. Taken from John 14, it evoked the promise of eternal life in Heaven for the faithful.

A group of former PMs arrived together at Westminster Abbey, and were paused at the entrance to be reshuffled by officials. Mr Johnson and wife Carrie were shunted back so that the premiers could enter in chronological order of their time in No10
The premiers seemed to exchange a few awkward words of greeting and have their order shuffled on arrival at the Abbey
The former PMs were led through the imposing surroundings to their seats today, in chronological order so that Sir John headed the procession  
Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major - together with their spouses - were among those attending the state event
Mr Johnson was accompanied by his wife Carrie today
Mr Cameron arrived with wife Samantha for the sombre event in Westminster today
Mr Brown and Sir Tony were together outside the Abbey before the service today
They watched as current PM Liz Truss read the second lesson to mourners. Taken from John 14, it evoked the promise of eternal life in Heaven for the faithful
Westminster Abbey was a fitting setting for the final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth after 70 years on the throne

MPs and peers from across parties have taken their places in the congregation. They included Business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, dressed in top hat, Keir Starmer and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi and Tory former leader Lord Hague were among a host of senior figures.

Tens of thousands of people have packed the procession route that was declared full just before 8.30am.

The grand oak doors of the Abbey - where Her Majesty married Prince Philip and had her coronation - opened at 8am, three hours before the service starts.

2,000 royals, world leaders and hundreds of members of the public began filing into the Abbey as billions around the world will watch Her Majesty's state funeral.

Most of the VIPs arrived by coach, meeting at the Royal Hospital Chelsea before being put on a bus into Central London.

Current PM Liz Truss arrived for the service with husband Hugh (right), before reading the lesson at the Abbey
Arrivals for the state funeral today included Business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, dressed in top hat
Labour leader Keir Starmer and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were also at Westminster Abbey for the service 
Nicola Sturgeon (second from left) and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford (second from right) attended the funeral in Westminster Abbey. Former Cabinet minister Chris Grayling (left) was also present 
Deputy PM Therese Coffey at the state funeral service today
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (right) arrives for the service in Westminster today

Earlier, Sir Keir said the funeral of the Queen would be a day for reflection and respect.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: 'I think today will be about reflection and deep respect. The whole world I think will be wanting to pay their respects.'

Sir Keir said he believed the events of the past 10 days would help bring people together.

'The public have been incredible - to see those queues, to see people everywhere across London,' he said.

'It showed the United Kingdom for what it really is, this fantastic country able to convene and bring people together.'

He added: 'In politics recently we have spent so much of our time on the divisive, the divisions, and actually, you know what, when the nations gets the chance it comes together. In the last 10 days that has been incredible.'

Ms Sturgeon said: 'The state funeral for Her Majesty will be one of the most momentous occasions in recent history, with people from around the world watching and paying their respect.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left) arrived at the same time as Mr Kwarteng today
London Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya arriving at the Abbey this morning

'She was the great constant and it is an honour to represent Scotland at the service.'

She added: 'As the Queen is laid to rest, it gives us a chance to reflect on the events of the past 10 days which have provided a sincere, solemn and fitting tribute to our longest-reigning monarch.

'We knew how important Scotland was to the Queen and, over recent days, we have been reminded just how much Her Majesty meant to the people of Scotland.

'I am sure the ceremonial events in Edinburgh will live long in our national memory and today we will all bid a final and poignant goodbye to a deeply respected and much loved monarch.'

Michael and Carole Middleton, the parents of Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived two hours early for the service, followed by Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Queen Consort, Camilla. They were also on a bus together - despite their close links to the Royal Family.

Funeral flowers in the abbey featured myrtle - which was used in the Queen's wedding bouquet as is royal tradition. The huge white and green displays of blooms included asiatic lilies, gladioli, alstroemeria, eustoma and foliage of English oak, weeping birch and the sprigs of myrtle.

Around the coffin will stand the four tall yellow candles which usually rest around the grave of the unknown warrior at the entrance to the historic church.

And outside hardy royal fans defied no-camping rules, as people of all ages set up tents, deck chairs and even a makeshift minibar to grab premium seats for the spectacle that will see 2million flood into the capital. By 8.30am member of the public were told that the procession route was full and began diverting people to Hyde Park to watch on the big screens.

Lord Hague and Ms Sturgeon arriving as the world pays respects to the former monarch
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford donned a kilt for the ceremony today

