BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The 28th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk returns to Bloomington.

During the event, professional actors will portray various McLean County historical figures near their burial site. They will tell their stories while informing visitors about county’s rich history.

“This is a great chance for our visitors to learn more about McLean County,” said Jeff Woodard, who serves as the Director of Marketing for the McLean County Museum of History. “I am looking forward to another successful year of this event.”

In 1822, settlers began occupying the land which soon became McLean County. Since then, the area has shaped Illinois history in a number of ways. These include being home to Illinois State University, Illinois’s first public university, aiding Abraham Lincoln’s rise to the presidency, leading the way in agricultural innovations, and training internationally known circus performers.

In 1995, the McLean County Museum of History began this event to raise awareness about the area’s history.

This year’s in-person cemetery walk is scheduled on September 24-25 and October 1-2 with performances at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. each day.



For more information, please visit the museum website here .

