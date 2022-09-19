ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury breaks his silence on social media to reveal that he has 'not been interested in anything' but mourning the Queen's death... as he remains tight-lipped about the prospect of facing Anthony Joshua in a huge heavyweight showdown

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury has broken his silence on social media to pay tribute to the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday, as fans wait to hear whether he will take on Anthony Joshua in a huge domestic clash later this year.

The Gypsy King called out Joshua earlier this month in a series of videos on social media, and Joshua's management team, 258, have since revealed that they have 'accepted all terms' for the fight to go ahead.

Following this announcement, Fury has been unusually quiet, but he has now taken to Instagram to explain why.

'Hey guys, Queen's funeral today,' he said on his Instagram story on Monday morning.

'I've been off social media for the past ten days mourning, in respect for our Queen who has died. Not posted nothing, not been interested in anything else, to be fair.

'I hope all the funeral goes well, condolences to the full family and may she rest in Heaven in eternity. In the mighty name of Jesus, amen.'

Fury may be remaining tight-lipped about the prospect of facing his fellow countryman for now, but his promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that Joshua has been sent a contract for the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrjQp_0i1oNEgc00
Tyson Fury has revealed that he has been mourning the Queen's death over the last 10 days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leP0W_0i1oNEgc00
The Queen passed away at the age of 96, and her funeral is taking place on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BMH5_0i1oNEgc00
Fury is remaining tight-lipped over the prospect of fighting Anthony Joshua in December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJYS9_0i1oNEgc00
The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 

It is understood that Joshua has agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury's favour for the clash, which will move to 50-50 for the rematch if Joshua is victorious.

If the fight goes ahead, it is set to take place on December 3, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium being the frontrunner to host the event.

Fury has not fought since April, when he beat Dillian Whyte via a sixth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium.

He announced his intention to retire from boxing after that win, but has since changed his mind and set his sights on fighting Joshua instead.

Meanwhile, Joshua is coming off back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk, but will get another opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion if he and Fury sign on the dotted line to fight in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fmuE_0i1oNEgc00
Fury was last seen in the ring when he beat Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

